National Guard, local church offers free COVID-19 testing in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia’s Army National Guard joined forces with a Macon church and two local organizations to offer COVID-19 testing to residents.

Nonprofit Historic Macon and Beall’s Hill Neighborhood Association reached out to Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church to help locals get tested for COVID-19.

The National Guard helped perform free tests on nearly 100 residents — who were all over 18-years-old. Each person had to complete a registration form online and did not need a referral.

About 30 soldiers were in attendance helping each person that entered the Macon church while maintaining strict social-distancing guidelines.

Senior Pastor Henry Kennedy of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church says its important for people to know were their health stands and he wanted to ensure that they would.

“So many people that came through the line to receive testing today,” said pastor Kennedy. “They probably didn’t have medical insurance so this was a great opportunity to help those individuals. And give them hope and to share with them as well that God love them not only through the teachings and preachings of the gospel, but showing them passion.”

The Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church will conduct another round of swab tests on May 5 starting at 10 a.m.