Nearly 300 businesses support Navicent’s COVID-19 response efforts

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Navicent Health is on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 and needs your help.

The hospital is accepting donations to support its COVID-19 response efforts.

So far, there are over 300 donors — including stores like Home Depot and CVS. Mercer University and Heritage Elementary School in Macon also made donations.

Earlier this month Macon native and multi-platinum entertainer Jason Aldean donated around $200,000 to assist with healthcare needs.

Ellen Terrell — president of Navicent Health Foundation — says the money will specifically be used for testing equipment, virtual technology allowing physicians to assist hospitals in rural areas. They will also purchase personal protective equipment including to N95 masks, gowns, gloves and goggles.

The president says that some businesses are focused mainly on the well-being of the frontline staff.

“Cupcakes, thank you cards, to bible verses, to goodie bags, just a number of things have been dropped off,” shared Terrell.

Currently, Terrell says they have what is needed for their clinicians to perform their jobs safely and effectively. She says all employees of the hospital are doing what they can to support each other and work as a team.

“I’ve always known that this was a wonderful community and through a crisis like this it’s just proven over and over again,” added Terrell. “To see the support, everybody wants to help in some small way and added together it getting the job done. So we just appreciate it so very much.”

To support these COVID-19 projects, please visit www.navicenthealth.org/donate.