Amazon announces new Georgia facility with 800 new jobs

ATLANTA (AP) – Amazon has announced it will open a facility in Georgia that will create 800 jobs in the state.

A news release from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office says the new warehouse based in Columbia County will ship small orders, including books, toys, and household goods. Kemp says he’s excited for the new operation.

A Columbia County official says the new facility will be the single-largest job creation and investment project in the county. Amazon currently employs nearly 3,500 people in facilities across Georgia.

The company announced January that it expects to add an additional 1,500 employees in its warehouses in two other cities.