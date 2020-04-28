In-person services returning to Middle Georgia Regional Library

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia Regional Library locations are preparing to resume in-person services.

According to a news release, libraries in communities where COVID-19 cases are stable or decreasing will reopen.

Library Director Jennifer Lautzenheiser says staff will report back to the libraries May 1 to prepare for the reopenings.

Starting May 11, staff will provide curbside service that allows cardholders to check out library books.

Lautzenheiser says in late May or early June the library will set appointments for people needing to do research.

For everyone taking advantage of the libraries’ virtual services, there is some good news.

“Virtual services will continue at this heightened level and I anticipate that they will stay,” Lautzenheiser said. “I think that our community has spoken very loudly, that they enjoy being able to use their library at home.”

Even with in-person services starting, materials checked out before the closures are not due until the libraries fully reopen. There will also be no late fees for overdue items.