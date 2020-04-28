Reality TV star Ashley ‘Minnie’ Ross dies in Georgia wreck

ATLANTA (AP) – A representative for Ashley Ross of the reality TV show “Little Women: Atlanta” says she’s died in a Georgia car crash.

Publicist Liz Dixson says Ross — also known as “Ms. Minnie” — died of her injuries Monday at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Dixson says the wreck happened late Sunday night on a road south of Atlanta. City of South Fulton police did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Dixson says the family asks for privacy as they grieve.

The Lifetime series follows the lives of women with dwarfism who try to make it big in Atlanta’s hip-hop and rap music scene.