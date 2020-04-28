Restaurant Report Card: What Warner Robins restaurants are open?

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia’s Department of Public Health has halted most food service inspections in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, so we’re taking a different approach to Restaurant Report Card for the time being. We will spotlight restaurants that are still open and tell you their location, hours and offerings until a normal inspection schedule resumes.

If you’d like your Middle Georgia restaurant included, send the name of the business, address, phone number, hours of operation, offerings and website/Facebook page to news@41nbc.com or to Tucker Sargent at tsargent@41nbc.com. You can also send Tucker Sargent a Facebook message.



All hours and offerings are subject to change due to the pandemic. Call or visit each restaurant’s website/social media page for the latest updates.

We continue this week with Warner Robins restaurants:



Curry Mantra

4025 Watson Blvd #290, Warner Robins, GA 31093

(478) 333-5800

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ; 5-9:30 p.m.

Friday 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ; 5-10 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. ; 5-10 p.m.

Offering: Takeout & delivery

thecurrymantra.com

McCall’s

1001 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093

(478) 328-7604

Hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Offering: Takeout & delivery

Facebook: @McCalls.Sandwiches

Metropolis Grill

866 GA-96 #104, Warner Robins, GA 31088

(478) 988-8129

Hours: Monday-Tuesday 11 a.m. – 9 :30 p.m.

Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Offering: Takeout

metropolisgrill.com

Mike’s Hot Dogs & Hamburgers

823 Russell Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA 31088

(478) 328-7346

Hours: Monday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Offering: Takeout

Facebook: @mikeshotdogs

My Father’s Place Pizza

2507 Moody Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088

(478) 929-0504

Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Offering: Takeout & delivery

myfathersplacepizza.com

My Grandma’s Empanadas

120 S Armed Forces Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31088

(478) 449-8244

Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Offering: Takeout & delivery

Facebook: @MyGrandmasEmpanadas

Props Steak and Seafood

1289 S Houston Lake Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088

(478) 224-7767

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Offering: Takeout & delivery

Facebook: @PropsWR

Seashells Seafood Restaurant

117 Russell Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA 31088

(478) 225-9223

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday 12-9 p.m.

Offering: Takeout & delivery

Facebook: @seashellsseafood

Thai Pepper

1806 Russell Pkwy #1100, Warner Robins, GA 31088

(478) 225-2609

Hours: Monday-Friday 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ; 4:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday 12 – 9 p.m.

Offering: Takeout

thaipepperwr.com

The Greek Village

1801 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093

(478) 918-0093

Hours: Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Offering: Takeout & delivery

Facebook: @GreekVillageRestaurant

