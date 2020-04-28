Restaurant Report Card: What Warner Robins restaurants are open?

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia’s Department of Public Health has halted most food service inspections in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, so we’re taking a different approach to Restaurant Report Card for the time being. We will spotlight restaurants that are still open and tell you their location, hours and offerings until a normal inspection schedule resumes.
If you’d like your Middle Georgia restaurant included, send the name of the business, address, phone number, hours of operation, offerings and website/Facebook page to news@41nbc.com or to Tucker Sargent at tsargent@41nbc.com. You can also send Tucker Sargent a Facebook message.
All hours and offerings are subject to change due to the pandemic. Call or visit each restaurant’s website/social media page for the latest updates.
We continue this week with Warner Robins restaurants:
Curry Mantra
4025 Watson Blvd #290, Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 333-5800
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ; 5-9:30 p.m.
Friday 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ; 5-10 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. ; 5-10 p.m.
Offering: Takeout & delivery
thecurrymantra.com
McCall’s
1001 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 328-7604
Hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Offering: Takeout & delivery
Facebook: @McCalls.Sandwiches
Metropolis Grill
866 GA-96 #104, Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 988-8129
Hours: Monday-Tuesday 11 a.m. – 9 :30 p.m.
Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Offering: Takeout
metropolisgrill.com
Mike’s Hot Dogs & Hamburgers
823 Russell Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 328-7346
Hours: Monday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Offering: Takeout
Facebook: @mikeshotdogs
My Father’s Place Pizza
2507 Moody Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 929-0504
Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Offering: Takeout & delivery
myfathersplacepizza.com
My Grandma’s Empanadas
120 S Armed Forces Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 449-8244
Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Offering: Takeout & delivery
Facebook: @MyGrandmasEmpanadas
Props Steak and Seafood
1289 S Houston Lake Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 224-7767
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Offering: Takeout & delivery
Facebook: @PropsWR
Seashells Seafood Restaurant
117 Russell Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 225-9223
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Sunday 12-9 p.m.
Offering: Takeout & delivery
Facebook: @seashellsseafood
Thai Pepper
1806 Russell Pkwy #1100, Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 225-2609
Hours: Monday-Friday 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ; 4:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Saturday 12 – 9 p.m.
Offering: Takeout
thaipepperwr.com
The Greek Village
1801 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 918-0093
Hours: Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Offering: Takeout & delivery
Facebook: @GreekVillageRestaurant
