Severe storms with damaging winds possible Wednesday

Well, we have had about a week off from worrying about severe weather, so it is now time to get ready for another round of strong storms.

A line of strong storms to push in from the west, bringing with it the threat of mainly, strong, damaging winds. We could also see some large hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.



The line will initially move through Middle Georgia with the leading edge pushing into the area some time after 4 pm.

We will have had enough sunshine and heating to increase our instability, so widespread strong storms are not out of the question.



Rain and storms will likely linger through the evening across Middle Georgia as threats remain strong winds and large hail.



The rain, and potentially storms, will move out by Thursday morning.

Behind this rain we will see clearing through the day on Sunday as well as much cooler high temperatures in the low 70’s.



Rain totals across the area will range from 1/2″ to 2.5″,with potential for some isolated 4″ totals. We will see the possibility of some localized flash flooding as well as the possibility of minor river flooding.

As always, stay weather aware tomorrow and be ready to go inside as these storms roll in. Winds can be just as dangerous as tornadoes, so please take warning seriously.