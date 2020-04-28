Showers and storms return on Wednesday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – High pressure moves out into the Atlantic today before a storm system moves through tomorrow.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

Under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will top out in the low 80’s across the area. Tonight, clouds will slowly begin to roll in as temperatures fall into the low and middle 50’s.

TOMORROW.

A cold front will move through Middle Georgia tomorrow afternoon and evening. This will allow for a few stronger storms with the main storm threat being damaging wind gusts. As of 6 am on Tuesday, April 28, the Storm Prediction has most of Middle Georgia in a level 2/5 risk area. Again, the main storm threat is damaging straight-line winds.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

A few showers linger into Thursday morning, but after that we dry out and warm up. By the weekend we could see our first 90° day of 2020. If not this weekend, that day will likely come early next week.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).