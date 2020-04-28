Smiley’s Flea Market in Macon reopening this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Smiley’s Flea Market, located at 6717 Hawkinsville Road, will reopen this weekend.

That’s according to a Facebook post by the flea market on Tuesday morning.

“Governor Kemp issued guidance that the state of Georgia will begin re-opening for business effective April 24th,” the post said. “Based upon this guidance, we will be re-opening Smiley’s Flea Market in Macon, GA this weekend, May 2 & 3, 2020.”

The post said the flea market’s first priority remains the safety of its team members, vendors, buyers and the community.

“We are all excited to open back up and we will ensure the proper use of PPE by team members and vendors,” the post said.

Buyers will be encouraged to wear face masks and practice proper sanitation during their visit.

“We will continue to exercise enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures throughout the market and social distancing will be enforced,” the post continued. “Signage will be positioned around the market to remind buyers, sellers and team members of safe practices.”