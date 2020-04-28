UPDATE (Tuesday, April 28 at 12:25 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/28/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 24,606 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|2709
|246.46
|106
|496
|DeKalb
|1883
|237.41
|44
|347
|Gwinnett
|1580
|162.69
|54
|331
|Cobb
|1512
|191.25
|80
|436
|Dougherty
|1491
|1658.42
|117
|285
|Hall
|1132
|548.59
|15
|161
|Clayton
|662
|217.16
|24
|117
|Unknown
|608
|2
|118
|Henry
|479
|199.69
|11
|56
|Cherokee
|420
|157.53
|10
|74
|Richmond
|381
|188.39
|15
|109
|Sumter
|369
|1255.14
|26
|89
|Carroll
|332
|276.39
|13
|62
|Lee
|310
|1034.33
|19
|44
|Bartow
|297
|268.12
|30
|117
|Douglas
|291
|191.57
|11
|91
|Mitchell
|290
|1314.83
|29
|64
|Muscogee
|288
|150.29
|6
|50
|Forsyth
|282
|111.68
|8
|37
|Bibb
|264
|173.51
|8
|68
|Houston
|217
|138.18
|13
|74
|Chatham
|209
|71.53
|7
|52
|Upson
|206
|783.96
|17
|15
|Early
|202
|1990.93
|15
|9
|Baldwin
|201
|452.42
|6
|40
|Spalding
|198
|286.5
|7
|33
|Habersham
|197
|430.13
|6
|43
|Coweta
|190
|125
|4
|33
|Colquitt
|179
|394.33
|6
|11
|Newton
|177
|157.54
|7
|32
|Fayette
|170
|144.63
|9
|30
|Paulding
|169
|97.95
|7
|49
|Rockdale
|169
|177.97
|6
|40
|Terrell
|169
|1995.98
|18
|29
|Thomas
|164
|369.11
|17
|38
|Crisp
|159
|713.36
|3
|32
|Randolph
|156
|2309.74
|19
|21
|Columbia
|146
|92.04
|3
|23
|Lowndes
|144
|122.16
|4
|25
|Worth
|144
|714.92
|9
|29
|Clarke
|143
|110.19
|13
|29
|Troup
|141
|200.24
|4
|41
|Floyd
|134
|134.11
|11
|36
|Butts
|129
|512.43
|3
|9
|Dooly
|121
|902.99
|8
|32
|Barrow
|114
|131.97
|4
|33
|Ware
|113
|315.18
|9
|36
|Coffee
|112
|260.21
|4
|33
|Walton
|106
|110.63
|3
|17
|Tift
|97
|237.57
|5
|27
|Calhoun
|87
|1377.24
|3
|7
|Gordon
|82
|141.26
|12
|25
|Jackson
|77
|103.08
|1
|13
|Wilcox
|75
|853.24
|7
|15
|Burke
|74
|331.21
|3
|15
|Macon
|73
|562.06
|3
|25
|Stephens
|73
|277.27
|1
|21
|Whitfield
|73
|69.74
|4
|10
|Decatur
|65
|246.94
|1
|8
|Turner
|65
|804.85
|8
|9
|Appling
|64
|344.81
|5
|11
|Oconee
|58
|138.97
|0
|7
|Walker
|58
|83.32
|0
|0
|Harris
|57
|164.21
|2
|9
|Laurens
|55
|116.29
|1
|12
|Dawson
|54
|199.84
|1
|11
|Gilmer
|54
|171.88
|0
|12
|Grady
|54
|220.05
|3
|15
|Pierce
|54
|276.29
|3
|15
|Glynn
|53
|61.59
|1
|11
|Meriwether
|53
|252.14
|0
|8
|Brooks
|52
|330.64
|6
|2
|Greene
|52
|277.82
|2
|16
|White
|50
|157.44
|0
|15
|Bryan
|49
|125.2
|2
|16
|Polk
|49
|112.69
|0
|10
|Oglethorpe
|48
|314.96
|3
|10
|Catoosa
|46
|66.89
|0
|5
|McDuffie
|44
|203.73
|4
|13
|Peach
|42
|153.42
|2
|15
|Marion
|40
|482.33
|1
|7
|Johnson
|39
|403.68
|2
|10
|Pike
|39
|206.79
|2
|6
|Liberty
|37
|59.77
|0
|12
|Putnam
|37
|169.07
|5
|8
|Washington
|37
|182.25
|1
|4
|Lamar
|35
|180.91
|1
|5
|Bulloch
|34
|42.79
|2
|8
|Effingham
|34
|53.1
|1
|11
|Union
|34
|134.2
|2
|11
|Lumpkin
|33
|97.63
|1
|7
|Wilkinson
|33
|370
|2
|13
|Camden
|30
|55.63
|1
|6
|Hancock
|30
|366.17
|0
|2
|Seminole
|30
|368.55
|2
|7
|Miller
|29
|503.12
|0
|1
|Jones
|28
|97.93
|0
|4
|Toombs
|28
|103.77
|3
|7
|Haralson
|27
|87.88
|1
|6
|Murray
|26
|64.58
|0
|5
|Ben Hill
|25
|150.2
|0
|2
|Morgan
|25
|130.63
|0
|3
|Pulaski
|25
|229.51
|1
|7
|Telfair
|25
|159.81
|0
|5
|Dodge
|24
|117.73
|1
|5
|Fannin
|24
|91.19
|0
|3
|Pickens
|24
|71.58
|2
|8
|Monroe
|23
|82.95
|1
|7
|Wilkes
|23
|229.68
|0
|4
|Bacon
|22
|192.91
|1
|3
|Madison
|22
|72.9
|1
|4
|Talbot
|22
|357.26
|1
|11
|Baker
|21
|673.94
|2
|7
|Brantley
|21
|109.36
|2
|1
|Stewart
|21
|342.63
|0
|5
|Clay
|20
|700.53
|2
|4
|Emanuel
|20
|88.25
|0
|3
|Jasper
|20
|140.85
|0
|3
|Towns
|20
|166.2
|1
|7
|Elbert
|19
|100.29
|0
|1
|Berrien
|18
|93.38
|0
|1
|Cook
|18
|103.23
|1
|5
|Banks
|17
|85.08
|0
|4
|Franklin
|17
|72.87
|0
|4
|Taylor
|17
|213.62
|2
|8
|Jenkins
|16
|186.57
|1
|3
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Irwin
|15
|159.02
|1
|2
|Screven
|15
|107.91
|1
|6
|Chattooga
|14
|56.53
|1
|3
|Crawford
|14
|114.49
|0
|2
|Dade
|14
|86.62
|1
|3
|Jeff Davis
|14
|92.42
|1
|3
|Jefferson
|14
|91.43
|1
|2
|Warren
|12
|230.33
|0
|3
|Wayne
|12
|40.03
|0
|2
|Lincoln
|11
|135.38
|0
|5
|Rabun
|11
|64.76
|1
|4
|Chattahoochee
|10
|93.03
|0
|4
|Heard
|10
|80.84
|1
|3
|Webster
|10
|392.16
|2
|5
|Bleckley
|9
|70.1
|0
|0
|Hart
|9
|34.47
|0
|0
|Candler
|8
|73.82
|0
|2
|Charlton
|8
|60.37
|0
|2
|Clinch
|8
|120.19
|0
|2
|Lanier
|8
|77.29
|1
|4
|Atkinson
|7
|84.03
|0
|2
|Tattnall
|7
|27.55
|0
|1
|Twiggs
|7
|86.57
|0
|2
|Echols
|5
|125.98
|0
|0
|Quitman
|5
|217.96
|1
|2
|Evans
|4
|37.43
|0
|0
|Long
|4
|20.09
|0
|2
|McIntosh
|4
|27.46
|0
|2
|Wheeler
|4
|50.58
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|21.68
|0
|1
|Treutlen
|2
|29.29
|0
|0
|Glascock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|0
|0
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 140,020; Positive tests: 24,606 (18%)
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 4,798 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,025 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.