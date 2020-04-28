UPDATE (Tuesday, April 28 at 12:25 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/28/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 24,606 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)



County Cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations Fulton 2709 246.46 106 496 DeKalb 1883 237.41 44 347 Gwinnett 1580 162.69 54 331 Cobb 1512 191.25 80 436 Dougherty 1491 1658.42 117 285 Hall 1132 548.59 15 161 Clayton 662 217.16 24 117 Unknown 608 2 118 Henry 479 199.69 11 56 Cherokee 420 157.53 10 74 Richmond 381 188.39 15 109 Sumter 369 1255.14 26 89 Carroll 332 276.39 13 62 Lee 310 1034.33 19 44 Bartow 297 268.12 30 117 Douglas 291 191.57 11 91 Mitchell 290 1314.83 29 64 Muscogee 288 150.29 6 50 Forsyth 282 111.68 8 37 Bibb 264 173.51 8 68 Houston 217 138.18 13 74 Chatham 209 71.53 7 52 Upson 206 783.96 17 15 Early 202 1990.93 15 9 Baldwin 201 452.42 6 40 Spalding 198 286.5 7 33 Habersham 197 430.13 6 43 Coweta 190 125 4 33 Colquitt 179 394.33 6 11 Newton 177 157.54 7 32 Fayette 170 144.63 9 30 Paulding 169 97.95 7 49 Rockdale 169 177.97 6 40 Terrell 169 1995.98 18 29 Thomas 164 369.11 17 38 Crisp 159 713.36 3 32 Randolph 156 2309.74 19 21 Columbia 146 92.04 3 23 Lowndes 144 122.16 4 25 Worth 144 714.92 9 29 Clarke 143 110.19 13 29 Troup 141 200.24 4 41 Floyd 134 134.11 11 36 Butts 129 512.43 3 9 Dooly 121 902.99 8 32 Barrow 114 131.97 4 33 Ware 113 315.18 9 36 Coffee 112 260.21 4 33 Walton 106 110.63 3 17 Tift 97 237.57 5 27 Calhoun 87 1377.24 3 7 Gordon 82 141.26 12 25 Jackson 77 103.08 1 13 Wilcox 75 853.24 7 15 Burke 74 331.21 3 15 Macon 73 562.06 3 25 Stephens 73 277.27 1 21 Whitfield 73 69.74 4 10 Decatur 65 246.94 1 8 Turner 65 804.85 8 9 Appling 64 344.81 5 11 Oconee 58 138.97 0 7 Walker 58 83.32 0 0 Harris 57 164.21 2 9 Laurens 55 116.29 1 12 Dawson 54 199.84 1 11 Gilmer 54 171.88 0 12 Grady 54 220.05 3 15 Pierce 54 276.29 3 15 Glynn 53 61.59 1 11 Meriwether 53 252.14 0 8 Brooks 52 330.64 6 2 Greene 52 277.82 2 16 White 50 157.44 0 15 Bryan 49 125.2 2 16 Polk 49 112.69 0 10 Oglethorpe 48 314.96 3 10 Catoosa 46 66.89 0 5 McDuffie 44 203.73 4 13 Peach 42 153.42 2 15 Marion 40 482.33 1 7 Johnson 39 403.68 2 10 Pike 39 206.79 2 6 Liberty 37 59.77 0 12 Putnam 37 169.07 5 8 Washington 37 182.25 1 4 Lamar 35 180.91 1 5 Bulloch 34 42.79 2 8 Effingham 34 53.1 1 11 Union 34 134.2 2 11 Lumpkin 33 97.63 1 7 Wilkinson 33 370 2 13 Camden 30 55.63 1 6 Hancock 30 366.17 0 2 Seminole 30 368.55 2 7 Miller 29 503.12 0 1 Jones 28 97.93 0 4 Toombs 28 103.77 3 7 Haralson 27 87.88 1 6 Murray 26 64.58 0 5 Ben Hill 25 150.2 0 2 Morgan 25 130.63 0 3 Pulaski 25 229.51 1 7 Telfair 25 159.81 0 5 Dodge 24 117.73 1 5 Fannin 24 91.19 0 3 Pickens 24 71.58 2 8 Monroe 23 82.95 1 7 Wilkes 23 229.68 0 4 Bacon 22 192.91 1 3 Madison 22 72.9 1 4 Talbot 22 357.26 1 11 Baker 21 673.94 2 7 Brantley 21 109.36 2 1 Stewart 21 342.63 0 5 Clay 20 700.53 2 4 Emanuel 20 88.25 0 3 Jasper 20 140.85 0 3 Towns 20 166.2 1 7 Elbert 19 100.29 0 1 Berrien 18 93.38 0 1 Cook 18 103.23 1 5 Banks 17 85.08 0 4 Franklin 17 72.87 0 4 Taylor 17 213.62 2 8 Jenkins 16 186.57 1 3 Schley 16 303.32 1 7 Irwin 15 159.02 1 2 Screven 15 107.91 1 6 Chattooga 14 56.53 1 3 Crawford 14 114.49 0 2 Dade 14 86.62 1 3 Jeff Davis 14 92.42 1 3 Jefferson 14 91.43 1 2 Warren 12 230.33 0 3 Wayne 12 40.03 0 2 Lincoln 11 135.38 0 5 Rabun 11 64.76 1 4 Chattahoochee 10 93.03 0 4 Heard 10 80.84 1 3 Webster 10 392.16 2 5 Bleckley 9 70.1 0 0 Hart 9 34.47 0 0 Candler 8 73.82 0 2 Charlton 8 60.37 0 2 Clinch 8 120.19 0 2 Lanier 8 77.29 1 4 Atkinson 7 84.03 0 2 Tattnall 7 27.55 0 1 Twiggs 7 86.57 0 2 Echols 5 125.98 0 0 Quitman 5 217.96 1 2 Evans 4 37.43 0 0 Long 4 20.09 0 2 McIntosh 4 27.46 0 2 Wheeler 4 50.58 0 0 Montgomery 2 21.68 0 1 Treutlen 2 29.29 0 0 Glascock 0 0 0 0 Taliaferro 0 0 0 0

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 140,020; Positive tests: 24,606 (18%)

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

4,798 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



1,025 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

