UPDATE (Tuesday, April 28 at 6:25 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Reported cases by county as of 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/28/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 24,844 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)

County Cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 140,020; Positive tests: 24,844 (18%)

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 4,896 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 1,036 across the state

 

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

