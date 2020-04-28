UPDATE (Tuesday, April 28 at 6:25 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/28/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 24,844 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|2720
|247.46
|108
|502
|DeKalb
|1885
|237.66
|43
|355
|Gwinnett
|1600
|164.75
|54
|335
|Cobb
|1514
|191.5
|81
|438
|Dougherty
|1491
|1658.42
|118
|291
|Hall
|1177
|570.39
|16
|176
|Clayton
|667
|218.8
|24
|116
|Unknown
|615
|2
|121
|Henry
|484
|201.78
|11
|55
|Cherokee
|430
|161.28
|11
|79
|Richmond
|382
|188.88
|14
|109
|Sumter
|370
|1258.55
|26
|89
|Carroll
|333
|277.23
|13
|64
|Lee
|313
|1044.34
|19
|44
|Bartow
|298
|269.02
|30
|118
|Douglas
|298
|196.17
|11
|93
|Mitchell
|293
|1328.44
|29
|66
|Muscogee
|291
|151.86
|6
|51
|Forsyth
|284
|112.47
|9
|40
|Bibb
|269
|176.8
|8
|71
|Houston
|218
|138.82
|13
|74
|Chatham
|212
|72.56
|7
|55
|Habersham
|212
|462.88
|7
|48
|Upson
|207
|787.76
|17
|16
|Baldwin
|202
|454.67
|6
|40
|Early
|201
|1981.08
|15
|9
|Spalding
|198
|286.5
|8
|32
|Coweta
|191
|125.66
|4
|34
|Newton
|181
|161.1
|7
|32
|Colquitt
|179
|394.33
|6
|11
|Thomas
|173
|389.37
|17
|39
|Rockdale
|172
|181.13
|6
|41
|Fayette
|171
|145.48
|9
|32
|Paulding
|171
|99.11
|7
|49
|Terrell
|170
|2007.79
|18
|29
|Crisp
|159
|713.36
|3
|32
|Randolph
|156
|2309.74
|19
|20
|Columbia
|147
|92.67
|3
|23
|Lowndes
|146
|123.86
|4
|26
|Worth
|144
|714.92
|8
|28
|Clarke
|142
|109.42
|13
|29
|Troup
|141
|200.24
|4
|41
|Floyd
|134
|134.11
|11
|36
|Butts
|129
|512.43
|3
|10
|Barrow
|123
|142.39
|4
|38
|Coffee
|121
|281.12
|4
|35
|Dooly
|119
|888.06
|8
|33
|Ware
|112
|312.39
|9
|36
|Walton
|110
|114.81
|3
|18
|Tift
|97
|237.57
|5
|27
|Wilcox
|89
|1012.51
|8
|15
|Calhoun
|87
|1377.24
|4
|7
|Gordon
|85
|146.43
|12
|24
|Jackson
|78
|104.42
|1
|13
|Macon
|75
|577.46
|3
|25
|Whitfield
|75
|71.65
|4
|12
|Burke
|74
|331.21
|3
|16
|Stephens
|71
|269.67
|1
|20
|Decatur
|66
|250.74
|1
|8
|Turner
|66
|817.24
|8
|9
|Appling
|65
|350.2
|5
|11
|Dawson
|58
|214.65
|1
|12
|Grady
|58
|236.35
|3
|17
|Oconee
|58
|138.97
|0
|7
|Walker
|58
|83.32
|0
|1
|Harris
|57
|164.21
|2
|9
|White
|56
|176.33
|0
|18
|Glynn
|55
|63.92
|1
|11
|Laurens
|54
|114.17
|1
|12
|Pierce
|54
|276.29
|3
|15
|Gilmer
|53
|168.7
|0
|12
|Meriwether
|53
|252.14
|1
|9
|Brooks
|52
|330.64
|6
|2
|Greene
|52
|277.82
|2
|16
|Bryan
|49
|125.2
|2
|16
|Polk
|49
|112.69
|0
|10
|Oglethorpe
|48
|314.96
|3
|11
|Catoosa
|46
|66.89
|0
|5
|McDuffie
|44
|203.73
|4
|13
|Peach
|44
|160.73
|2
|15
|Marion
|40
|482.33
|1
|7
|Johnson
|39
|403.68
|2
|10
|Pike
|39
|206.79
|2
|7
|Washington
|38
|187.17
|1
|4
|Liberty
|37
|59.77
|0
|12
|Lumpkin
|37
|109.46
|1
|9
|Putnam
|37
|169.07
|5
|8
|Hancock
|35
|427.19
|1
|2
|Lamar
|35
|180.91
|2
|5
|Bulloch
|34
|42.79
|2
|8
|Effingham
|34
|53.1
|1
|11
|Union
|34
|134.2
|1
|10
|Wilkinson
|34
|381.21
|2
|13
|Camden
|31
|57.49
|1
|6
|Seminole
|30
|368.55
|2
|7
|Miller
|29
|503.12
|0
|1
|Jones
|28
|97.93
|0
|4
|Toombs
|28
|103.77
|3
|7
|Haralson
|27
|87.88
|1
|6
|Fannin
|26
|98.78
|1
|4
|Murray
|26
|64.58
|0
|5
|Ben Hill
|25
|150.2
|0
|2
|Pulaski
|25
|229.51
|1
|7
|Telfair
|25
|159.81
|0
|5
|Dodge
|24
|117.73
|1
|5
|Morgan
|24
|125.4
|0
|3
|Madison
|23
|76.22
|1
|5
|Monroe
|23
|82.95
|1
|7
|Pickens
|23
|68.6
|2
|8
|Wilkes
|23
|229.68
|0
|4
|Bacon
|22
|192.91
|1
|3
|Brantley
|22
|114.57
|2
|1
|Talbot
|22
|357.26
|1
|11
|Baker
|21
|673.94
|2
|7
|Jasper
|21
|147.9
|0
|3
|Stewart
|21
|342.63
|0
|5
|Towns
|21
|174.51
|1
|7
|Clay
|20
|700.53
|2
|4
|Cook
|20
|114.7
|1
|5
|Emanuel
|20
|88.25
|0
|3
|Elbert
|19
|100.29
|0
|1
|Banks
|18
|90.08
|0
|4
|Berrien
|18
|93.38
|0
|1
|Franklin
|17
|72.87
|0
|4
|Taylor
|17
|213.62
|2
|8
|Jenkins
|16
|186.57
|1
|3
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Crawford
|15
|122.67
|0
|3
|Irwin
|15
|159.02
|1
|2
|Screven
|15
|107.91
|1
|6
|Chattooga
|14
|56.53
|1
|3
|Dade
|14
|86.62
|1
|3
|Jeff Davis
|14
|92.42
|1
|3
|Jefferson
|14
|91.43
|1
|2
|Bleckley
|12
|93.47
|0
|0
|Rabun
|12
|70.65
|1
|5
|Warren
|12
|230.33
|0
|3
|Wayne
|12
|40.03
|0
|2
|Chattahoochee
|11
|102.34
|0
|5
|Lincoln
|11
|135.38
|0
|5
|Heard
|10
|80.84
|1
|3
|Webster
|10
|392.16
|2
|5
|Hart
|9
|34.47
|0
|0
|Charlton
|8
|60.37
|0
|2
|Clinch
|8
|120.19
|0
|1
|Lanier
|8
|77.29
|1
|4
|Tattnall
|8
|31.48
|0
|1
|Atkinson
|7
|84.03
|0
|2
|Candler
|7
|64.59
|0
|1
|Twiggs
|7
|86.57
|0
|2
|Echols
|5
|125.98
|0
|0
|Quitman
|5
|217.96
|1
|2
|Evans
|4
|37.43
|0
|0
|Long
|4
|20.09
|0
|2
|McIntosh
|4
|27.46
|0
|2
|Wheeler
|4
|50.58
|0
|0
|Treutlen
|3
|43.93
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|21.68
|0
|1
|Glascock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|0
|0
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
- Advertisement -
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 140,020; Positive tests: 24,844 (18%)
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 4,896 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,036 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.