UPDATE (Tuesday, April 28 at 6:25 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/28/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 24,844 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)



County Cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations Fulton 2720 247.46 108 502 DeKalb 1885 237.66 43 355 Gwinnett 1600 164.75 54 335 Cobb 1514 191.5 81 438 Dougherty 1491 1658.42 118 291 Hall 1177 570.39 16 176 Clayton 667 218.8 24 116 Unknown 615 2 121 Henry 484 201.78 11 55 Cherokee 430 161.28 11 79 Richmond 382 188.88 14 109 Sumter 370 1258.55 26 89 Carroll 333 277.23 13 64 Lee 313 1044.34 19 44 Bartow 298 269.02 30 118 Douglas 298 196.17 11 93 Mitchell 293 1328.44 29 66 Muscogee 291 151.86 6 51 Forsyth 284 112.47 9 40 Bibb 269 176.8 8 71 Houston 218 138.82 13 74 Chatham 212 72.56 7 55 Habersham 212 462.88 7 48 Upson 207 787.76 17 16 Baldwin 202 454.67 6 40 Early 201 1981.08 15 9 Spalding 198 286.5 8 32 Coweta 191 125.66 4 34 Newton 181 161.1 7 32 Colquitt 179 394.33 6 11 Thomas 173 389.37 17 39 Rockdale 172 181.13 6 41 Fayette 171 145.48 9 32 Paulding 171 99.11 7 49 Terrell 170 2007.79 18 29 Crisp 159 713.36 3 32 Randolph 156 2309.74 19 20 Columbia 147 92.67 3 23 Lowndes 146 123.86 4 26 Worth 144 714.92 8 28 Clarke 142 109.42 13 29 Troup 141 200.24 4 41 Floyd 134 134.11 11 36 Butts 129 512.43 3 10 Barrow 123 142.39 4 38 Coffee 121 281.12 4 35 Dooly 119 888.06 8 33 Ware 112 312.39 9 36 Walton 110 114.81 3 18 Tift 97 237.57 5 27 Wilcox 89 1012.51 8 15 Calhoun 87 1377.24 4 7 Gordon 85 146.43 12 24 Jackson 78 104.42 1 13 Macon 75 577.46 3 25 Whitfield 75 71.65 4 12 Burke 74 331.21 3 16 Stephens 71 269.67 1 20 Decatur 66 250.74 1 8 Turner 66 817.24 8 9 Appling 65 350.2 5 11 Dawson 58 214.65 1 12 Grady 58 236.35 3 17 Oconee 58 138.97 0 7 Walker 58 83.32 0 1 Harris 57 164.21 2 9 White 56 176.33 0 18 Glynn 55 63.92 1 11 Laurens 54 114.17 1 12 Pierce 54 276.29 3 15 Gilmer 53 168.7 0 12 Meriwether 53 252.14 1 9 Brooks 52 330.64 6 2 Greene 52 277.82 2 16 Bryan 49 125.2 2 16 Polk 49 112.69 0 10 Oglethorpe 48 314.96 3 11 Catoosa 46 66.89 0 5 McDuffie 44 203.73 4 13 Peach 44 160.73 2 15 Marion 40 482.33 1 7 Johnson 39 403.68 2 10 Pike 39 206.79 2 7 Washington 38 187.17 1 4 Liberty 37 59.77 0 12 Lumpkin 37 109.46 1 9 Putnam 37 169.07 5 8 Hancock 35 427.19 1 2 Lamar 35 180.91 2 5 Bulloch 34 42.79 2 8 Effingham 34 53.1 1 11 Union 34 134.2 1 10 Wilkinson 34 381.21 2 13 Camden 31 57.49 1 6 Seminole 30 368.55 2 7 Miller 29 503.12 0 1 Jones 28 97.93 0 4 Toombs 28 103.77 3 7 Haralson 27 87.88 1 6 Fannin 26 98.78 1 4 Murray 26 64.58 0 5 Ben Hill 25 150.2 0 2 Pulaski 25 229.51 1 7 Telfair 25 159.81 0 5 Dodge 24 117.73 1 5 Morgan 24 125.4 0 3 Madison 23 76.22 1 5 Monroe 23 82.95 1 7 Pickens 23 68.6 2 8 Wilkes 23 229.68 0 4 Bacon 22 192.91 1 3 Brantley 22 114.57 2 1 Talbot 22 357.26 1 11 Baker 21 673.94 2 7 Jasper 21 147.9 0 3 Stewart 21 342.63 0 5 Towns 21 174.51 1 7 Clay 20 700.53 2 4 Cook 20 114.7 1 5 Emanuel 20 88.25 0 3 Elbert 19 100.29 0 1 Banks 18 90.08 0 4 Berrien 18 93.38 0 1 Franklin 17 72.87 0 4 Taylor 17 213.62 2 8 Jenkins 16 186.57 1 3 Schley 16 303.32 1 7 Crawford 15 122.67 0 3 Irwin 15 159.02 1 2 Screven 15 107.91 1 6 Chattooga 14 56.53 1 3 Dade 14 86.62 1 3 Jeff Davis 14 92.42 1 3 Jefferson 14 91.43 1 2 Bleckley 12 93.47 0 0 Rabun 12 70.65 1 5 Warren 12 230.33 0 3 Wayne 12 40.03 0 2 Chattahoochee 11 102.34 0 5 Lincoln 11 135.38 0 5 Heard 10 80.84 1 3 Webster 10 392.16 2 5 Hart 9 34.47 0 0 Charlton 8 60.37 0 2 Clinch 8 120.19 0 1 Lanier 8 77.29 1 4 Tattnall 8 31.48 0 1 Atkinson 7 84.03 0 2 Candler 7 64.59 0 1 Twiggs 7 86.57 0 2 Echols 5 125.98 0 0 Quitman 5 217.96 1 2 Evans 4 37.43 0 0 Long 4 20.09 0 2 McIntosh 4 27.46 0 2 Wheeler 4 50.58 0 0 Treutlen 3 43.93 0 0 Montgomery 2 21.68 0 1 Glascock 0 0 0 0 Taliaferro 0 0 0 0

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

- Advertisement -

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 140,020; Positive tests: 24,844 (18%)

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

4,896 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



1,036 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

