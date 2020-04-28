Wild Adventures extends season passes through 2021

VALDOSTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Wild Adventures Theme Park announced Tuesday that season passes purchased for the 2020 season will now be valid through December 2021.

The park is also extending the registration deadline for its Pre-K Kid’s Free Season Pass program, according to a park news release. These passes will also be valid through December 2021.

“Our season passholders are like family,” said Molly Deese, vice president and general manager. “And we wanted to thank them for their continued support during this tremendously difficult time. Although we can’t be together right now, we’re eager to welcome guests back again soon, and hope this announcement offers families something exciting to look forward to.”

The release said the 2020 All-Star Concert Series performances are in the process of being rescheduled for 2021 “under an abundance of caution.” All purchased tickets for seats can be retained and used for the same performance at the newly scheduled date and time, which the park said it will share when those are confirmed.

“Wild Adventures will continue to consult with medical experts and monitor the situation to determine when it may be safe to reopen,” the release said. “Additional updates will be communicated when further information becomes available.”

Wild Adventures has been closed since mid-March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit wildadventures.com for more information.

