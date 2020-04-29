Atlanta Motor Speedway to provide food for thousands in need

HAMPTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —After an overwhelming response to market days held in April, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton Elementary, and the Atlanta Community Food Bank are adding four more market days.

Mobile markets will be set up at the Speedway at 11 a.m. on four Fridays in May:

May 1

May 8

May 15

May 22

During each open market, families may receive 30 to 40 pounds of food for free, while supplies last. The market days are open to anyone and supplies are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The May market days follow three market days held in April, where over 10,000 people were able to get food.

“Hampton Elementary and Atlanta Community Food Bank have done a fantastic job recognizing and meeting the need of people who live in our community,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “We’re proud to work alongside them to help as many people as possible during these difficult times.”

All items will be pre-bagged and placed in the backseat or trunk of vehicles. All vehicles should enter Atlanta Motor Speedway’s main entrance off Highway 19/41.