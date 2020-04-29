Deputies looking for 3 suspects who stole items from beauty stores

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for three suspects in connection with thefts that happened at the following locations:

Sally’s Beauty Supply on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd.

Sally’s Beauty Supply located at Gray Hwy.

CosmoProf located at Northside Dr.

Authorities say a total of over $2,000 worth of equipment and supplies were stolen from the above locations.

The suspects

The wanted suspects are:

Terico Little, 24

Zakiyyah Fort, 21

Kyazia Adkins, 22

All of the suspects are from Macon.

Anyone with information

If you know of the suspects whereabouts, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.