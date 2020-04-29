Deputies looking for 3 suspects who stole items from beauty stores

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for three suspects in connection with thefts that happened at the following locations:

  • Sally’s Beauty Supply on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd.
  • Sally’s Beauty Supply located at Gray Hwy.
  • CosmoProf located at Northside Dr.

Authorities say a total of over $2,000 worth of equipment and supplies were stolen from the above locations.

The suspects

The wanted suspects are:

  • Terico Little, 24
  • Zakiyyah Fort, 21
  • Kyazia Adkins, 22

All of the suspects are from Macon.

Anyone with information

If you know of the suspects whereabouts, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.