Central High School seniors get caps, gowns ahead of graduation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Families, friends and students of Central High School lined up around the school Wednesday to prepare for graduation in July.

Students and loved ones showed up at the school to pick up their caps and gowns.

Students and staff maintained social distancing by making the pick-up line a drive-thru.

About 230 seniors are in this year’s graduating class.

Central High principal Emanuel Frazier told 41NBC Wednesday was a great opportunity for staff to reunite with their seniors. In-person instruction ended in mid-march due to the coronavirus.

“The lack of face to face engagement that we’ve had with them this year it’s not their fault, it’s not our fault,” Frazier shared. “But just know that their lives are important to us and we will always cherish them and we will cherish the class of 2020.”

Bibb County graduations are scheduled for July 29-30.

Frazier says the school district will take another look around July 1 to make sure everything remains in good standing for graduation.