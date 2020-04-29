City of Warner Robins department buildings set to open May 14th

On Thursday, May 14th, The City of Warner Robins will reopen to the public.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Warner Robins will start reopening government offices next week.

Mayor Randy Toms says he is working with state and local health departments and local elected officials to monitor the spread of COVID-19. Toms says the top priority is the safety, health, and well-being of citizens, employees and elected officials.

According to a City of Warner Robins news release, starting Tuesday, May 5th, utility payments can be made in-person at the drive thru on Tuesday and Thursdays from 9:00am-1:00pm.

On Thursday, May 14th, The City of Warner Robins will reopen to the public. Each public city building will follow social distancing guidelines and limit the number of people allowed inside.

For questions or concerns about city departments and their operations, call 478-293-1000.