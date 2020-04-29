Free Mobile COVID-19 Testing now in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A mobile COVID-19 drive-thru testing site made a stop on Wednesday, in Milledgeville.

The mobile unit will travel between Milledgeville, Augusta, and Tifton.

In a press conference Monday, Governor Brian Kemp said the mobile unit will be a game-changing step in the efforts to ensure access to COVID-19 testing across Georgia.

“This unit will test Georgians with symptoms of COVID-19 for Healthcare Providers, and First Responders,” Kemp said.

Neil Wohlford, Market Health and Wellness Director, explains how volunteers aim to test more people, even if you are not showing symptoms.

“This site is hitting a group of priority people that need to be tested, first responders, health care workers, and people who are 18 years or older with symptoms,” Wohlford said. “Meaning they have that cough or that shortness of breath.”

If you go to the site, you must stay in your car. Healthcare providers will ask for verification of documents, then guide you through the process.

Wohlford says, “By going online and registering there is 0 charge for any participant. Anyone who qualifies to be tested can come out and be tested for free. We just need for you to register that day before the test.

The Mobile COVID-19 testing site will be back in Milledgeville on Saturday, and next week.

If you would like to get tested, go to https://doineedacovid19test.com/