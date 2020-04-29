Georgia passes 25,000 virus cases amid effort to reopen

ATLANTA (AP) — Total confirmed cases of the coronavirus passed 25,000 in Georgia as Gov. Brian Kemp’s experiment to reopen the state continues, despite criticism from health experts and some local officials.

The Republican is expected to announce soon whether he’ll renew a statewide stay-at-home order set to expire Thursday. But he’s already blown holes in it by giving the green light for businesses like restaurants to allow customers back in with restrictions.

- Advertisement -

The state has counted more than 1,000 deaths from the virus as it moves forward with the aggressive plan to reopen.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called Kemp’s order, which blocks local restrictions, “unfortunate.”

All contents © Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.