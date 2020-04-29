Local Goodwill reopening retail stores on Friday, May 1

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Goodwill will reopen 13 stores within Goodwill of Middle Georgia and the CSRA (Central Savannah River Area) on Friday, May 1.

That’s according to a news release sent Wednesday.

“As a self-funding charity, the revenue generated from our retail training stores directly supports our work of creating career pathways out of poverty,” said President and CEO James Stiff. “We do this by offering career development, training and education services to anyone in need of a job. And now more than ever these services are critical to help our neighbors get back to work.”

Goodwill was designated as an essential business and has been accepting material donations for future resale as well as Personal Protective Equipment to be passed on to front line healthcare workers. Stores have also been collecting non-perishable food items for donation to area food banks.

“In compliance with the ‘Shelter in Place’ order, we made the difficult decision to close our stores in order to make the right plans, and take the right steps to safely operate as an essential business,” Stiff said. “We took this time to thoroughly disinfect every store and implement our new safety procedures before reopening on Friday. Our team has been learning best practice ideas from autonomous sister Goodwills in Savannah, Greenville and Charleston, who reopened in April.”

Goodwill says shoppers can be assured store have taken precautions to ensure the protection of employees and customers.

200 employees will come off furlough to man the reopening initiative.

“Goodwill wants to be there after the storm and the stimulus to give a ‘hand up’ to all people who want to experience the pride and dignity of a paycheck,” Stiff added.

