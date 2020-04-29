Under The Hood: The importance of getting a vehicle alignment

In this segment of Under The Hood, Joe Raffield talks about alignments on your vehicle and when you need to have it checked.

“Most people know that when you feel your car pulling to the left or the right, that’s likely something to do with your alignment,” Joe Raffield said. “But did you know that it’s also a good idea to just have your alignment checked at least once a year to make sure that things are wearing properly on your tires?”

What happens when a vehicle is out of alignment?

Joe says that sometimes a car can drive straight down the road and still be out of alignment because of time. The suspension starts to sag down on your vehicle, which throws your alignment off.

“Now, when your car is out of alignment, you’re going to see tire wear on the inside or the outside of your tires. That means that those tires are not going to last for nearly as long as they would if you had your vehicle properly aligned. So it’s always a good idea to have a tire shop that you know and trust.”