Houston County School District offering new meal service that includes whole pizzas, local fruit

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District says it is offering a new meal service free of charge to the community.

A news release sent Wednesday says the district will offer whole pizzas, fresh vegetables, local fruit and half-gallons of milk based on the number of children in a household.

- Advertisement -

The items will be given away curbside at four middle schools on May 7, 14 and 21.

“We’re happy to offer this opportunity for kids to have a quick and easy pizza night at home,” said School Nutrition Director Meredith Potter. “In partnership with local farmers, the meal includes fresh fruit grown right here in middle Georgia. This is a win-win for our community.”

The meals will be available for pickup at Bonaire Middle, Feagin Mill Middle, Northside Middle and Thomson Middle from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the dates listed above.

Meals are available for any child 18 or younger, and children do not need to be enrolled in the Houston County School District to participate.

The meals are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fruit will be based on availability and pizzas will be frozen with baking directions.

“Our schools have pizza inventory in our freezers that we planned to serve this spring,” Potter said. “We brainstormed on the best way to use this food and came up with this idea to benefit our community. Working with local farmers who have extra produce these days is a bonus that benefits everyone.”

Pickup site locations:

Bonaire Middle, 125 Highway 96 East, Bonaire, GA 31005

Feagin Mill Middle, 1200 Feagin Mill Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088

Northside Middle, 500 Johnson Road, Warner Robins, GA 31093

Thomson Middle, 301 Thomson Street, Centerville, GA 31028.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.