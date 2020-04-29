Macon Bacon officials postpone start of new season

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon Bacon announced that the start of the 2020 season is postponed until July 1 at Savannah. Their first home game starts on Thursday, July 2 at Luther Williams Field.

This is according to a Macon Bacon news release.

The news release says that in the revamped schedule, the team will play 28 home games, including 14 Friday or Saturday night games.

In a statement, the team President Brandon Raphael said, “Baseball is America’s Pastime. Going to a ballgame, bringing your family and having a hot dog soda, beer and ice cream is something we want everyone to look forward to. The Macon Bacon are incredibly community-focused. And we look forward to being a rallying point for the people of Middle Georgia this summer. Two months from now, the sizzle will be back at The Skillet.”

According to Raphael, the team will be working to ensure they are following proper guidelines for social distancing and ballpark cleanliness and sanitation.