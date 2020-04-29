Man wanted for stealing 30 cartons of cigarettes from Macon Walgreens

The theft happened Wednesday, April 22nd at the Walgreens on Gray Highway.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying and locating a man accused of stealing a box with 30 cartons of cigarettes.

The theft happened Wednesday, April 22nd at the Walgreens on Gray Highway.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say he was last seen getting into the dark blue vehicle. It is possibly an Infinity G35 or similar vehicle. And he left toward Gray Highway.

If you can help identify this suspect, please contact Investigator Malcolm Bryant at (478) 803-4458. Or call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.