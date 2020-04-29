Mayor: LA 1st major US city offering all residents tests

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The city of Los Angeles will offer free coronavirus testing to all residents regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Until now tests were reserved for those with symptoms and frontline employees like health care and grocery store workers.

- Advertisement -

Mayor Eric Garcetti says LA will be the first major U.S. city to offer widescale testing to all its residents. People can sign up online for appointments starting immediately.

Priority will still be given to people with symptoms, such as a fever, cough and shortness of breath.

People will be able to go back for tests several times, without limit.

All contents © Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.