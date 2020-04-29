Bibb Sheriff’s investigators searching for missing Macon man

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need the public’s help finding a missing Macon man.

Deputies say that 51-year-old Randall Head was last seen leaving his home on Saturday afternoon. After Randall went missing for two days, his father contacted the Sheriff’s Office on Monday to report Randall’s missing.

Vehicle information

Authorities say Randall was last seen driving a red 2011 Chevrolet Cruze with tag number RTS 8842. Head has several medical issues and left home without his medications.

Authorities say Head is known to hang out in the south Macon area.

If you know of Randall Head’s whereabouts, contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.