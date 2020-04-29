UPDATE (Wednesday, April 29 at 11:25 a.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/29/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 25,274 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)



County Cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations Fulton 2763 251.37 108 509 DeKalb 1912 241.06 44 359 Gwinnett 1666 171.55 54 341 Cobb 1543 195.17 81 442 Dougherty 1498 1666.2 120 292 Hall 1203 582.99 16 181 Clayton 682 223.73 24 119 Unknown 564 2 119 Henry 489 203.86 11 54 Cherokee 435 163.16 11 79 Richmond 385 190.37 14 110 Sumter 372 1265.35 27 91 Carroll 343 285.55 13 66 Lee 313 1044.34 20 45 Bartow 306 276.25 30 118 Douglas 304 200.12 11 93 Mitchell 300 1360.17 30 67 Bibb 295 193.89 8 72 Muscogee 290 151.34 6 52 Forsyth 286 113.26 9 40 Chatham 221 75.64 7 54 Houston 218 138.82 13 74 Habersham 214 467.25 7 48 Early 209 2059.93 21 9 Upson 209 795.37 17 16 Baldwin 205 461.42 6 39 Spalding 201 290.84 9 32 Coweta 191 125.66 4 35 Newton 184 163.77 7 33 Colquitt 182 400.94 6 11 Rockdale 176 185.34 6 41 Paulding 173 100.27 7 49 Thomas 173 389.37 17 39 Terrell 172 2031.42 18 29 Fayette 171 145.48 9 32 Crisp 160 717.84 3 32 Randolph 158 2339.35 19 20 Columbia 151 95.19 3 23 Lowndes 146 123.86 4 27 Worth 146 724.85 9 29 Clarke 143 110.19 13 29 Troup 141 200.24 4 42 Floyd 138 138.12 11 36 Butts 130 516.41 3 10 Barrow 127 147.02 4 39 Coffee 123 285.77 4 36 Dooly 120 895.52 8 34 Ware 114 317.97 10 37 Walton 113 117.94 3 18 Tift 101 247.37 5 30 Calhoun 90 1424.73 4 7 Wilcox 89 1012.51 9 15 Gordon 86 148.15 12 24 Jackson 82 109.77 1 16 Whitfield 76 72.61 4 13 Macon 75 577.46 3 26 Burke 73 326.74 3 15 Stephens 71 269.67 1 20 Turner 67 829.62 8 9 Appling 65 350.2 5 11 Dawson 59 218.35 1 12 Oconee 59 141.36 0 7 Grady 58 236.35 3 17 Harris 58 167.09 2 9 Walker 58 83.32 0 1 Decatur 57 216.55 1 8 Gilmer 57 181.43 0 12 White 57 179.48 0 18 Glynn 55 63.92 1 11 Laurens 54 114.17 1 12 Pierce 54 276.29 3 15 Meriwether 53 252.14 1 9 Polk 53 121.89 0 11 Brooks 52 330.64 6 2 Greene 52 277.82 2 16 Bryan 50 127.76 2 16 Oglethorpe 48 314.96 3 11 Catoosa 47 68.34 0 5 Peach 45 164.38 2 15 McDuffie 44 203.73 4 13 Marion 42 506.45 1 7 Hancock 39 476.02 1 3 Johnson 39 403.68 2 10 Pike 39 206.79 2 7 Lumpkin 38 112.42 1 9 Putnam 37 169.07 5 8 Washington 37 182.25 1 4 Liberty 36 58.15 0 11 Bulloch 35 44.04 2 8 Lamar 35 180.91 2 5 Effingham 34 53.1 1 11 Union 34 134.2 1 10 Wilkinson 34 381.21 2 13 Camden 31 57.49 1 6 Miller 31 537.82 0 1 Seminole 30 368.55 2 7 Haralson 28 91.14 1 6 Jones 28 97.93 0 4 Toombs 28 103.77 3 7 Fannin 27 102.58 1 4 Murray 27 67.06 0 5 Dodge 26 127.54 1 6 Pickens 26 77.54 2 8 Ben Hill 25 150.2 0 2 Morgan 25 130.63 0 3 Pulaski 25 229.51 1 7 Telfair 25 159.81 0 5 Madison 24 79.53 1 5 Wilkes 24 239.66 0 4 Bacon 22 192.91 1 3 Brantley 22 114.57 2 1 Cook 22 126.17 1 5 Elbert 22 116.13 0 1 Jasper 22 154.94 0 3 Monroe 22 79.35 1 7 Stewart 22 358.95 0 5 Talbot 22 357.26 1 11 Baker 21 673.94 2 7 Clay 21 735.55 2 4 Emanuel 21 92.66 0 3 Towns 21 174.51 1 7 Banks 18 90.08 0 4 Berrien 18 93.38 0 1 Franklin 17 72.87 0 4 Chattooga 16 64.6 1 3 Jenkins 16 186.57 1 3 Schley 16 303.32 1 7 Taylor 16 201.06 2 8 Crawford 15 122.67 0 3 Irwin 15 159.02 1 2 Jeff Davis 15 99.02 1 3 Screven 15 107.91 1 6 Dade 14 86.62 1 3 Jefferson 14 91.43 1 2 Bleckley 12 93.47 0 0 Lincoln 12 147.69 0 5 Rabun 12 70.65 1 5 Warren 12 230.33 0 3 Wayne 12 40.03 0 2 Chattahoochee 11 102.34 0 5 Webster 10 392.16 2 5 Charlton 9 67.92 0 2 Hart 9 34.47 0 0 Heard 9 72.76 1 3 Clinch 8 120.19 0 1 Lanier 8 77.29 1 4 Tattnall 8 31.48 0 1 Atkinson 7 84.03 0 2 Candler 7 64.59 0 1 Twiggs 7 86.57 0 2 Echols 5 125.98 0 0 Quitman 5 217.96 1 2 Evans 4 37.43 0 0 Long 4 20.09 0 2 McIntosh 4 27.46 0 2 Wheeler 4 50.58 0 0 Treutlen 3 43.93 0 0 Montgomery 2 21.68 0 1 Glascock 0 0 0 0 Taliaferro 0 0 0 0

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 140,223; Positive tests: 25,274 (18%)

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

4,948 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



1,052 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

