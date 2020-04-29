UPDATE (Wednesday, April 29 at 11:25 a.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/29/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 25,274 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)

County Cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 140,223; Positive tests: 25,274 (18%)

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 4,948 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 1,052 across the state

 

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

