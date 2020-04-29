UPDATE (Wednesday, April 29 at 11:25 a.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/29/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 25,274 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|2763
|251.37
|108
|509
|DeKalb
|1912
|241.06
|44
|359
|Gwinnett
|1666
|171.55
|54
|341
|Cobb
|1543
|195.17
|81
|442
|Dougherty
|1498
|1666.2
|120
|292
|Hall
|1203
|582.99
|16
|181
|Clayton
|682
|223.73
|24
|119
|Unknown
|564
|2
|119
|Henry
|489
|203.86
|11
|54
|Cherokee
|435
|163.16
|11
|79
|Richmond
|385
|190.37
|14
|110
|Sumter
|372
|1265.35
|27
|91
|Carroll
|343
|285.55
|13
|66
|Lee
|313
|1044.34
|20
|45
|Bartow
|306
|276.25
|30
|118
|Douglas
|304
|200.12
|11
|93
|Mitchell
|300
|1360.17
|30
|67
|Bibb
|295
|193.89
|8
|72
|Muscogee
|290
|151.34
|6
|52
|Forsyth
|286
|113.26
|9
|40
|Chatham
|221
|75.64
|7
|54
|Houston
|218
|138.82
|13
|74
|Habersham
|214
|467.25
|7
|48
|Early
|209
|2059.93
|21
|9
|Upson
|209
|795.37
|17
|16
|Baldwin
|205
|461.42
|6
|39
|Spalding
|201
|290.84
|9
|32
|Coweta
|191
|125.66
|4
|35
|Newton
|184
|163.77
|7
|33
|Colquitt
|182
|400.94
|6
|11
|Rockdale
|176
|185.34
|6
|41
|Paulding
|173
|100.27
|7
|49
|Thomas
|173
|389.37
|17
|39
|Terrell
|172
|2031.42
|18
|29
|Fayette
|171
|145.48
|9
|32
|Crisp
|160
|717.84
|3
|32
|Randolph
|158
|2339.35
|19
|20
|Columbia
|151
|95.19
|3
|23
|Lowndes
|146
|123.86
|4
|27
|Worth
|146
|724.85
|9
|29
|Clarke
|143
|110.19
|13
|29
|Troup
|141
|200.24
|4
|42
|Floyd
|138
|138.12
|11
|36
|Butts
|130
|516.41
|3
|10
|Barrow
|127
|147.02
|4
|39
|Coffee
|123
|285.77
|4
|36
|Dooly
|120
|895.52
|8
|34
|Ware
|114
|317.97
|10
|37
|Walton
|113
|117.94
|3
|18
|Tift
|101
|247.37
|5
|30
|Calhoun
|90
|1424.73
|4
|7
|Wilcox
|89
|1012.51
|9
|15
|Gordon
|86
|148.15
|12
|24
|Jackson
|82
|109.77
|1
|16
|Whitfield
|76
|72.61
|4
|13
|Macon
|75
|577.46
|3
|26
|Burke
|73
|326.74
|3
|15
|Stephens
|71
|269.67
|1
|20
|Turner
|67
|829.62
|8
|9
|Appling
|65
|350.2
|5
|11
|Dawson
|59
|218.35
|1
|12
|Oconee
|59
|141.36
|0
|7
|Grady
|58
|236.35
|3
|17
|Harris
|58
|167.09
|2
|9
|Walker
|58
|83.32
|0
|1
|Decatur
|57
|216.55
|1
|8
|Gilmer
|57
|181.43
|0
|12
|White
|57
|179.48
|0
|18
|Glynn
|55
|63.92
|1
|11
|Laurens
|54
|114.17
|1
|12
|Pierce
|54
|276.29
|3
|15
|Meriwether
|53
|252.14
|1
|9
|Polk
|53
|121.89
|0
|11
|Brooks
|52
|330.64
|6
|2
|Greene
|52
|277.82
|2
|16
|Bryan
|50
|127.76
|2
|16
|Oglethorpe
|48
|314.96
|3
|11
|Catoosa
|47
|68.34
|0
|5
|Peach
|45
|164.38
|2
|15
|McDuffie
|44
|203.73
|4
|13
|Marion
|42
|506.45
|1
|7
|Hancock
|39
|476.02
|1
|3
|Johnson
|39
|403.68
|2
|10
|Pike
|39
|206.79
|2
|7
|Lumpkin
|38
|112.42
|1
|9
|Putnam
|37
|169.07
|5
|8
|Washington
|37
|182.25
|1
|4
|Liberty
|36
|58.15
|0
|11
|Bulloch
|35
|44.04
|2
|8
|Lamar
|35
|180.91
|2
|5
|Effingham
|34
|53.1
|1
|11
|Union
|34
|134.2
|1
|10
|Wilkinson
|34
|381.21
|2
|13
|Camden
|31
|57.49
|1
|6
|Miller
|31
|537.82
|0
|1
|Seminole
|30
|368.55
|2
|7
|Haralson
|28
|91.14
|1
|6
|Jones
|28
|97.93
|0
|4
|Toombs
|28
|103.77
|3
|7
|Fannin
|27
|102.58
|1
|4
|Murray
|27
|67.06
|0
|5
|Dodge
|26
|127.54
|1
|6
|Pickens
|26
|77.54
|2
|8
|Ben Hill
|25
|150.2
|0
|2
|Morgan
|25
|130.63
|0
|3
|Pulaski
|25
|229.51
|1
|7
|Telfair
|25
|159.81
|0
|5
|Madison
|24
|79.53
|1
|5
|Wilkes
|24
|239.66
|0
|4
|Bacon
|22
|192.91
|1
|3
|Brantley
|22
|114.57
|2
|1
|Cook
|22
|126.17
|1
|5
|Elbert
|22
|116.13
|0
|1
|Jasper
|22
|154.94
|0
|3
|Monroe
|22
|79.35
|1
|7
|Stewart
|22
|358.95
|0
|5
|Talbot
|22
|357.26
|1
|11
|Baker
|21
|673.94
|2
|7
|Clay
|21
|735.55
|2
|4
|Emanuel
|21
|92.66
|0
|3
|Towns
|21
|174.51
|1
|7
|Banks
|18
|90.08
|0
|4
|Berrien
|18
|93.38
|0
|1
|Franklin
|17
|72.87
|0
|4
|Chattooga
|16
|64.6
|1
|3
|Jenkins
|16
|186.57
|1
|3
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Taylor
|16
|201.06
|2
|8
|Crawford
|15
|122.67
|0
|3
|Irwin
|15
|159.02
|1
|2
|Jeff Davis
|15
|99.02
|1
|3
|Screven
|15
|107.91
|1
|6
|Dade
|14
|86.62
|1
|3
|Jefferson
|14
|91.43
|1
|2
|Bleckley
|12
|93.47
|0
|0
|Lincoln
|12
|147.69
|0
|5
|Rabun
|12
|70.65
|1
|5
|Warren
|12
|230.33
|0
|3
|Wayne
|12
|40.03
|0
|2
|Chattahoochee
|11
|102.34
|0
|5
|Webster
|10
|392.16
|2
|5
|Charlton
|9
|67.92
|0
|2
|Hart
|9
|34.47
|0
|0
|Heard
|9
|72.76
|1
|3
|Clinch
|8
|120.19
|0
|1
|Lanier
|8
|77.29
|1
|4
|Tattnall
|8
|31.48
|0
|1
|Atkinson
|7
|84.03
|0
|2
|Candler
|7
|64.59
|0
|1
|Twiggs
|7
|86.57
|0
|2
|Echols
|5
|125.98
|0
|0
|Quitman
|5
|217.96
|1
|2
|Evans
|4
|37.43
|0
|0
|Long
|4
|20.09
|0
|2
|McIntosh
|4
|27.46
|0
|2
|Wheeler
|4
|50.58
|0
|0
|Treutlen
|3
|43.93
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|21.68
|0
|1
|Glascock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|0
|0
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 140,223; Positive tests: 25,274 (18%)
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 4,948 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,052 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.