UPDATE (Wednesday, April 29 at 6:35 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/29/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 25,634 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)



County Cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations Fulton 2766 251.64 114 520 DeKalb 1965 247.75 46 372 Gwinnett 1720 177.11 55 350 Cobb 1568 198.33 87 453 Dougherty 1497 1665.09 119 295 Hall 1239 600.44 20 190 Clayton 691 226.68 26 124 Henry 492 205.11 12 55 Unknown 485 0 122 Cherokee 456 171.03 11 81 Richmond 389 192.35 14 112 Sumter 378 1285.76 28 92 Carroll 346 288.05 14 68 Lee 314 1047.68 20 46 Douglas 311 204.73 11 94 Bartow 308 278.05 30 118 Mitchell 304 1378.31 30 68 Bibb 300 197.17 9 79 Muscogee 294 153.42 7 53 Forsyth 287 113.66 9 41 Chatham 221 75.64 9 54 Habersham 221 482.53 7 47 Houston 219 139.46 13 76 Early 214 2109.21 21 9 Upson 211 802.98 17 16 Baldwin 210 472.67 8 41 Spalding 205 296.63 9 34 Coweta 195 128.29 4 36 Newton 188 167.33 7 33 Colquitt 181 398.74 6 11 Rockdale 178 187.45 6 42 Thomas 178 400.62 19 44 Terrell 177 2090.47 18 30 Paulding 175 101.42 8 51 Fayette 174 148.03 10 33 Crisp 163 731.3 3 33 Randolph 159 2354.16 19 21 Columbia 155 97.71 4 23 Lowndes 152 128.95 4 27 Worth 149 739.75 10 29 Troup 145 205.92 4 42 Clarke 144 110.96 13 30 Floyd 139 139.12 11 36 Butts 134 532.3 4 11 Barrow 131 151.65 4 41 Coffee 127 295.06 6 38 Dooly 122 910.45 9 34 Walton 120 125.24 3 18 Ware 115 320.75 10 37 Tift 110 269.41 5 31 Calhoun 90 1424.73 4 7 Gordon 89 153.32 12 26 Wilcox 88 1001.14 9 15 Burke 84 375.97 3 15 Jackson 84 112.45 1 16 Decatur 80 303.93 1 9 Whitfield 79 75.47 4 13 Macon 74 569.76 3 26 Stephens 72 273.47 1 21 Turner 67 829.62 8 9 Appling 65 350.2 6 12 Gilmer 64 203.71 0 13 Grady 63 256.72 3 18 Walker 60 86.19 0 1 Dawson 59 218.35 1 12 Harris 59 169.97 2 9 Oconee 59 141.36 0 7 White 58 182.63 0 18 Polk 56 128.79 0 11 Brooks 55 349.72 6 4 Glynn 55 63.92 1 11 Greene 54 288.51 2 17 Laurens 54 114.17 1 12 Meriwether 54 256.9 1 9 Pierce 54 276.29 3 15 Bryan 51 130.31 2 16 Oglethorpe 49 321.52 3 11 Catoosa 46 66.89 0 5 Peach 45 164.38 2 15 McDuffie 44 203.73 4 13 Marion 41 494.39 1 7 Hancock 40 488.22 1 4 Johnson 39 403.68 2 10 Lumpkin 39 115.38 2 9 Pike 39 206.79 2 7 Washington 38 187.17 1 4 Lamar 37 191.24 2 5 Putnam 37 169.07 5 8 Liberty 36 58.15 0 11 Bulloch 35 44.04 2 8 Effingham 34 53.1 1 11 Wilkinson 34 381.21 2 13 Union 33 130.25 1 10 Camden 31 57.49 1 6 Miller 31 537.82 0 1 Seminole 30 368.55 2 7 Murray 29 72.03 0 5 Toombs 29 107.48 3 7 Fannin 28 106.38 1 4 Haralson 28 91.14 1 6 Jones 28 97.93 0 4 Morgan 28 146.31 0 3 Pulaski 27 247.87 1 7 Pickens 26 77.54 2 8 Ben Hill 25 150.2 0 2 Dodge 25 122.64 1 6 Telfair 25 159.81 0 5 Madison 24 79.53 1 5 Talbot 24 389.74 1 12 Wilkes 24 239.66 0 4 Monroe 23 82.95 3 7 Stewart 23 375.27 0 6 Bacon 22 192.91 1 3 Brantley 22 114.57 2 1 Cook 22 126.17 1 5 Elbert 22 116.13 0 1 Jasper 22 154.94 0 3 Baker 21 673.94 2 7 Clay 21 735.55 2 4 Emanuel 21 92.66 0 3 Towns 21 174.51 1 7 Banks 20 100.09 0 5 Berrien 18 93.38 0 1 Franklin 17 72.87 0 4 Taylor 17 213.62 2 8 Chattooga 16 64.6 2 3 Jenkins 16 186.57 1 3 Schley 16 303.32 1 7 Crawford 15 122.67 0 3 Irwin 15 159.02 1 2 Jeff Davis 15 99.02 1 3 Screven 15 107.91 1 6 Dade 14 86.62 1 3 Jefferson 14 91.43 1 2 Bleckley 12 93.47 0 0 Lincoln 12 147.69 0 5 Rabun 12 70.65 0 5 Warren 12 230.33 0 3 Wayne 12 40.03 0 2 Chattahoochee 11 102.34 0 5 Hart 10 38.3 0 0 Tattnall 10 39.35 0 1 Webster 10 392.16 2 5 Heard 9 72.76 1 3 Charlton 8 60.37 0 2 Clinch 8 120.19 0 1 Lanier 8 77.29 1 4 Twiggs 8 98.94 0 3 Atkinson 7 84.03 1 2 Candler 7 64.59 0 1 Echols 5 125.98 0 0 Evans 4 37.43 0 0 Long 4 20.09 0 2 McIntosh 4 27.46 0 2 Quitman 4 174.37 1 2 Wheeler 4 50.58 0 0 Treutlen 3 43.93 0 0 Montgomery 2 21.68 0 1 Glascock 0 0 0 0 Taliaferro 0 0 0 0

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 143,778; Positive tests: 25,634 (18%)

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

5,072 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



1,095 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.

