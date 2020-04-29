UPDATE (Wednesday, April 29 at 6:35 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/29/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 25,634 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|2766
|251.64
|114
|520
|DeKalb
|1965
|247.75
|46
|372
|Gwinnett
|1720
|177.11
|55
|350
|Cobb
|1568
|198.33
|87
|453
|Dougherty
|1497
|1665.09
|119
|295
|Hall
|1239
|600.44
|20
|190
|Clayton
|691
|226.68
|26
|124
|Henry
|492
|205.11
|12
|55
|Unknown
|485
|0
|122
|Cherokee
|456
|171.03
|11
|81
|Richmond
|389
|192.35
|14
|112
|Sumter
|378
|1285.76
|28
|92
|Carroll
|346
|288.05
|14
|68
|Lee
|314
|1047.68
|20
|46
|Douglas
|311
|204.73
|11
|94
|Bartow
|308
|278.05
|30
|118
|Mitchell
|304
|1378.31
|30
|68
|Bibb
|300
|197.17
|9
|79
|Muscogee
|294
|153.42
|7
|53
|Forsyth
|287
|113.66
|9
|41
|Chatham
|221
|75.64
|9
|54
|Habersham
|221
|482.53
|7
|47
|Houston
|219
|139.46
|13
|76
|Early
|214
|2109.21
|21
|9
|Upson
|211
|802.98
|17
|16
|Baldwin
|210
|472.67
|8
|41
|Spalding
|205
|296.63
|9
|34
|Coweta
|195
|128.29
|4
|36
|Newton
|188
|167.33
|7
|33
|Colquitt
|181
|398.74
|6
|11
|Rockdale
|178
|187.45
|6
|42
|Thomas
|178
|400.62
|19
|44
|Terrell
|177
|2090.47
|18
|30
|Paulding
|175
|101.42
|8
|51
|Fayette
|174
|148.03
|10
|33
|Crisp
|163
|731.3
|3
|33
|Randolph
|159
|2354.16
|19
|21
|Columbia
|155
|97.71
|4
|23
|Lowndes
|152
|128.95
|4
|27
|Worth
|149
|739.75
|10
|29
|Troup
|145
|205.92
|4
|42
|Clarke
|144
|110.96
|13
|30
|Floyd
|139
|139.12
|11
|36
|Butts
|134
|532.3
|4
|11
|Barrow
|131
|151.65
|4
|41
|Coffee
|127
|295.06
|6
|38
|Dooly
|122
|910.45
|9
|34
|Walton
|120
|125.24
|3
|18
|Ware
|115
|320.75
|10
|37
|Tift
|110
|269.41
|5
|31
|Calhoun
|90
|1424.73
|4
|7
|Gordon
|89
|153.32
|12
|26
|Wilcox
|88
|1001.14
|9
|15
|Burke
|84
|375.97
|3
|15
|Jackson
|84
|112.45
|1
|16
|Decatur
|80
|303.93
|1
|9
|Whitfield
|79
|75.47
|4
|13
|Macon
|74
|569.76
|3
|26
|Stephens
|72
|273.47
|1
|21
|Turner
|67
|829.62
|8
|9
|Appling
|65
|350.2
|6
|12
|Gilmer
|64
|203.71
|0
|13
|Grady
|63
|256.72
|3
|18
|Walker
|60
|86.19
|0
|1
|Dawson
|59
|218.35
|1
|12
|Harris
|59
|169.97
|2
|9
|Oconee
|59
|141.36
|0
|7
|White
|58
|182.63
|0
|18
|Polk
|56
|128.79
|0
|11
|Brooks
|55
|349.72
|6
|4
|Glynn
|55
|63.92
|1
|11
|Greene
|54
|288.51
|2
|17
|Laurens
|54
|114.17
|1
|12
|Meriwether
|54
|256.9
|1
|9
|Pierce
|54
|276.29
|3
|15
|Bryan
|51
|130.31
|2
|16
|Oglethorpe
|49
|321.52
|3
|11
|Catoosa
|46
|66.89
|0
|5
|Peach
|45
|164.38
|2
|15
|McDuffie
|44
|203.73
|4
|13
|Marion
|41
|494.39
|1
|7
|Hancock
|40
|488.22
|1
|4
|Johnson
|39
|403.68
|2
|10
|Lumpkin
|39
|115.38
|2
|9
|Pike
|39
|206.79
|2
|7
|Washington
|38
|187.17
|1
|4
|Lamar
|37
|191.24
|2
|5
|Putnam
|37
|169.07
|5
|8
|Liberty
|36
|58.15
|0
|11
|Bulloch
|35
|44.04
|2
|8
|Effingham
|34
|53.1
|1
|11
|Wilkinson
|34
|381.21
|2
|13
|Union
|33
|130.25
|1
|10
|Camden
|31
|57.49
|1
|6
|Miller
|31
|537.82
|0
|1
|Seminole
|30
|368.55
|2
|7
|Murray
|29
|72.03
|0
|5
|Toombs
|29
|107.48
|3
|7
|Fannin
|28
|106.38
|1
|4
|Haralson
|28
|91.14
|1
|6
|Jones
|28
|97.93
|0
|4
|Morgan
|28
|146.31
|0
|3
|Pulaski
|27
|247.87
|1
|7
|Pickens
|26
|77.54
|2
|8
|Ben Hill
|25
|150.2
|0
|2
|Dodge
|25
|122.64
|1
|6
|Telfair
|25
|159.81
|0
|5
|Madison
|24
|79.53
|1
|5
|Talbot
|24
|389.74
|1
|12
|Wilkes
|24
|239.66
|0
|4
|Monroe
|23
|82.95
|3
|7
|Stewart
|23
|375.27
|0
|6
|Bacon
|22
|192.91
|1
|3
|Brantley
|22
|114.57
|2
|1
|Cook
|22
|126.17
|1
|5
|Elbert
|22
|116.13
|0
|1
|Jasper
|22
|154.94
|0
|3
|Baker
|21
|673.94
|2
|7
|Clay
|21
|735.55
|2
|4
|Emanuel
|21
|92.66
|0
|3
|Towns
|21
|174.51
|1
|7
|Banks
|20
|100.09
|0
|5
|Berrien
|18
|93.38
|0
|1
|Franklin
|17
|72.87
|0
|4
|Taylor
|17
|213.62
|2
|8
|Chattooga
|16
|64.6
|2
|3
|Jenkins
|16
|186.57
|1
|3
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Crawford
|15
|122.67
|0
|3
|Irwin
|15
|159.02
|1
|2
|Jeff Davis
|15
|99.02
|1
|3
|Screven
|15
|107.91
|1
|6
|Dade
|14
|86.62
|1
|3
|Jefferson
|14
|91.43
|1
|2
|Bleckley
|12
|93.47
|0
|0
|Lincoln
|12
|147.69
|0
|5
|Rabun
|12
|70.65
|0
|5
|Warren
|12
|230.33
|0
|3
|Wayne
|12
|40.03
|0
|2
|Chattahoochee
|11
|102.34
|0
|5
|Hart
|10
|38.3
|0
|0
|Tattnall
|10
|39.35
|0
|1
|Webster
|10
|392.16
|2
|5
|Heard
|9
|72.76
|1
|3
|Charlton
|8
|60.37
|0
|2
|Clinch
|8
|120.19
|0
|1
|Lanier
|8
|77.29
|1
|4
|Twiggs
|8
|98.94
|0
|3
|Atkinson
|7
|84.03
|1
|2
|Candler
|7
|64.59
|0
|1
|Echols
|5
|125.98
|0
|0
|Evans
|4
|37.43
|0
|0
|Long
|4
|20.09
|0
|2
|McIntosh
|4
|27.46
|0
|2
|Quitman
|4
|174.37
|1
|2
|Wheeler
|4
|50.58
|0
|0
|Treutlen
|3
|43.93
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|21.68
|0
|1
|Glascock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|0
|0
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 143,778; Positive tests: 25,634 (18%)
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 5,072 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,095 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.