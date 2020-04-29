VA volunteer encourages people to write letters to vets

DUBLIN, Georiga (41NBC/WMGT)– A volunteer at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center, is encouraging people to write letters to veterans.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the veterans at VA hospital are not allowed to have visitors.

Harley Buxton has been volunteering at the Dublin VA for three years. Buxton says she misses seeing the veterans, and wanted a way to remain in contact with them. She was motivated to help those that cannot see their families right now.

Buxton created a post on Facebook asking people to write letters that would lift the spirits of the VA hospital patients. She has received a positive response so far, but wants to spread her message further.

She says the letters would bring happiness to the veterans while they are in quarantine.

“It does not need to be for a particular veteran. You can just put on there, ‘For Any Veteran’ because all of them would be very happy to know that somebody in the community was thinking of them. So they can say ‘Well I know they’re thinking of me because they’re writing me these letters’. It’s just to make them smile and to let them know that we’re still here and that we still care about them,” said Buxton.

She is encouraging drawings, letters, postcards, or anything that people would like to send to make the veterans smile.

Buxton created a Facebook page called Angels to Vets where people can share photos of their letters and drawings.

All letters can be addressed to the Carl Vinson Medical Center in Dublin on 1826 Veterans Boulevard.