Woman charged with trafficking heroin arrested in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman for trafficking heroin on Monday. Authorities say the incident happened around 7:10 a.m. in front of the DePoe Eye Center on Bowman Road.

Deputies identified the woman as 31-year-old Hailey Erin Vitaglinao, of Pooler.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say that Vitaglinao was reportedly slumped over the steering wheel of a Dodge Ram Pickup truck, parked on the sidewalk of Bowman Road.

When deputies arrived, they found Vitaglinao asleep behind the wheel of the truck. Deputies woke her up and noticed she was slurring her words.

Authorities say Vitaglinao told deputies that she “was traveling from Augusta to Savanah and did not know how she got to Macon.” Deputies say they checked the truck for contraband and found over four grams of heroin in a large bag.

Deputies took Vitaglinao to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with the Trafficking of Heroin. Authorities have set no bond for her.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.