Daybreak: How to make Italian Chicken Tender Tacos

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Finding a healthy, kid approved recipe can be a challenge for some parents. With children at home a lot more because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some parents may be running out of ideas.

That’s why Chef Scottie Johnson, a private chef from Warner Robins and winner of the first ever Georgia Seafood Festival, sent in a video to show us how to make Italian Chicken Tender Tacos.

Italian Chicken Tender Tacos

– 10 Chicken tenderloins

– soft tortilla shells

– shredded cheddar cheese

– shredded lettuce

– sour cream

– salsa, of choice

– 1-2 tablespoon olive oil

– 1/2 cup Italian dressing

– 1 teaspoon sea salt

– 1 teaspoon black pepper

– 1 teaspoon granulated garlic powder

– 1 teaspoon granulated onion powder

– 1 teaspoon Italian season

– 1 teaspoon paprika

Marinade chicken in Italian dressing 30 min or overnight in refrigerator. Preheat pan to med high. Seasoned chicken generously. Add oil to pan then add chicken. Turn heat down to med but monitor so not to burn. Cook for about 5-6 min per side depending on thickness of chicken. While chicken is cooking preheat pan for tortilla shells. Heat shells to your desired preference and remove. Once chicken is done start building your taco. I start with cheese, chicken, sour cream and rest of toppings. Add hot sauce if desired. Enjoy!