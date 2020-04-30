Boil water advisory in Warner Robins for the next 24 hours

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Warner Robins is advising residents to boil their water before drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food.

The boil water advisory is for water customers on Greenbriar Rd. from Briarwood Dr. to North Houston Rd.; North Houston Rd. from North Lake Dr. to Greenbriar Rd.; Johnson Rd. and Santangelo Ct.

- Advertisement -

According to a news release from the City of Warner Robins, residents in those areas should boil their water for at least one minute until further notice.

The release also says any citizens that have experienced water outages or low water pressures should boil their water as well.

City officials estimate the advisory will be in effect for approximately 24 hours and is dependent on water testing after repair of a water main. When the water is safe again, a second advisory will notify customers.