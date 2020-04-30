Coliseum Medical Centers recognized with “A” for Spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Coliseum Medical Centers was awarded an “A” in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade — a national distinction recognizing its achievements providing safer health care.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients. This is the fourth cycle in a row that Coliseum Medical Centers has received an “A” Leapfrog score.

Dr. George Harrison, Interim Chief Medical Officer at Coliseum Medical Centers, said, “Our physicians, hospital leadership, and our entire staff have extraordinary passion and commitment to quality. This sustained grade of ‘A’ is a reflection of our dedication to improving the lives of our patients and the health of our community.”

“As the Nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for Coliseum Medical Centers. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

