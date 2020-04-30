Organization providing free menstrual supplies for county students, homeless

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With schools closed due to the COVID19, one group is supplying free menstrual supplies to Bibb County students and the homeless.

Macon Periods Easier, an advocacy group for period poverty in Macon-Bibb County, will make products available beginning May 1 until the next school year.

Pickup locations will be at Central, Westside and Southwest High Schools.

A bin of supplies marked with the MPE logo will be placed near the front entrance of each building.

Normally the group gives free menstrual products to county schools during the day, but with the shut down in place, organizers say access to feminine hygiene supplies is essential.

“We hope we can eliminate at least one of the hardships that families may be going through,” said Susan Long, who is part of MPE’s leadership team. “I know a lot of families are struggling just to buy food so this added expense is more than they can deal with.”

The group will donate products to the Macon Housing Authority and the Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation Department for distribution at the Rosa Jackson Community Center.