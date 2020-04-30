GBI investigating officer involved shooting, aggravated assault in East Dublin

EAST DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Eastman Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting as well as an aggravated assault that occurred prior to the officer using force.

That’s according to a news release sent Thursday night by the GBI.

The release said the East Dublin Police Department was dispatched to a fight in progress at Buckeye Park, located at the intersection of Ruby Jefferson Boulevard and Buckeye Road, just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

“When the responding officer arrived, the officer observed an individual shooting in the direction of the park,” the release said. “During the incident, the officer discharged his weapon at the individual firing towards the park. The officer heard gunshots also coming from the park area and it was believed that the individuals involved in the initial aggravated assault investigation were in mutual combat.”

The GBI says no one was injured.

21-year-old Gregory Cuyler was taken into custody and is being held at the Laurens County Law Enforcement Center. Charges are pending.

Investigators are seeking to identify others involved in the initial aggravated assault investigation. Call the GBI Eastman Office at (478) 374-6988 or the East Dublin Police Department at (478) 272-6883 if you have any information.

Once complete, the GBI will turn over its independent investigation into the officer involved shooting to the Dublin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

