Georgia Governor Brian Kemp extends public health state of emergency through June 12

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Thursday he is extending the state’s public health state of emergency through June 12.

The governor said the extension of the state of emergency, which was set to expire on May 13, is to continue enhanced testing across Georgia, ramp up contact tracing and maintain effective emergency response operations in every region.

The state’s shelter-in-place order still expires at 11:59 p.m. today—Thursday, April 30.

“However, moving forward, I’m urging Georgians to continue to stay home whenever possible,” Governor Kemp said in an announcement on his Facebook page Thursday.

“I want to thank the people of our great state who heeded public health advice, afforded us time to bolster our healthcare infrastructure and flatten the curve,” Kemp continued.

Kemp said the fight is far from over.

“Businesses across the Peach State must continue to operate with strict social distancing and sanitation rules to keep customers and employees safe through May 13, 2020,” he said. “These rules vary by business type for a measured, health-driven approach.”

Protecting vulnerable populations

Kemp said he will also sign an order requiring medically fragile and elderly Georgians to continue to shelter in place through June 12.

“In addition, I will order long-term care facilities including nursing homes, personal care homes, assisted living facilities and similar community living homes, to utilize enhanced infection control protocols, ensure safer living conditions and protect residents and staff from coronavirus exposure.”

