MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A group of friends help feed residents in Milledgeville as a way to give back during the pandemic.

Chef JeMarcus Hurt, owner of Hurt Clean Eats, and two others gave out a trunk full of hot meals to the Graham Homes community. Hurt and organizer Leroy Hill, teamed up three weeks ago to feed Milledgeville neighborhoods.

“We went to Three-Mile Road, we been in the Manor as well on the Southside of town,” shared Hurt.

Each plate included grilled chicken, baked beans, corn on the cob, with a fresh fruit on the side. Both sponsored all the food themselves. Hill says they do it, because some parents aren’t working and children aren’t in school.

“Parents are used to breakfast and lunch being on the school system,” explained Hill. “So if we can come out here and save people one meal. That’s why we are here.”

Both men say Milledgeville is where they grew up. So giving back the city, is something they didn’t think twice about.

“No matter how far you go in the world your hometown will still be in your heart,” said Hill.

Hill says they will continue to feed residents of Milledgeville, as long as there is a need. Hurt said they will focus on the elderly community next.