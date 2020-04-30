Mom to Mom: Yoga beat stress

In this segment of Mom to Mom, Mandy Williamson shows you how to beat stress and refresh your mind and body with yoga.

Most people suffer from some sort of anxiety or stress depending on their lifestyle. For this reason, yoga is perfect.

“I’ve got my good friend Amy, she’s a personal trainer,” Mandy said. “And she’s got some great moves for us.”

Child’s Pose

The Child’s Pose is a great hip opener. Hold this pose for one to two minutes.

Thread the Needle

Take our right arm and thread it under our left arm. Hold it for 20 to 30 seconds, and then do the other side for 20 to 30 seconds.

Sleeping Pigeon

Take your right leg and hold it up and cross over your left leg. Hold it for 20 to 30 seconds as well. Cross over your other leg and hold that for 20 to 30 seconds.

Reclined Butterfly

Put the heels of your feet together and lay down on your back. Put your right hand over your heart and your left hand over your belly. Lay there for one to two minutes and just breathe.

These yoga exercises only take five minutes a day.