Results released of COVID-19 testing at Central State Hospital

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)–The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), offered COVID-19 testing to all staff and patients at Central State Hospital last week.

The DBHDD has received 95 percent of the test results. Of the 282 staff who participated, 17 tested positive. The total number of staff who have tested positive since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic is 66.

They also tested 138 patients. Of the 138, two tested positive. The total number of patients who have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic is 20.

These numbers are posted on the DBHDD website. The page is best viewed on a Google Chrome or Firefox browser from a laptop, desktop, or tablet. Results may appear distorted when viewed on a mobile phone. This site is updated daily.