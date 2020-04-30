UPDATE (Thursday, April 30 at 11:25 a.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/30/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 26,033 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)



County Cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations Fulton 2799 254.64 118 528 DeKalb 1994 251.4 46 377 Gwinnett 1766 181.85 55 352 Cobb 1585 200.48 89 455 Dougherty 1499 1667.32 119 297 Hall 1289 624.67 20 193 Non-Georgia Resident 1052 0 14 73 Clayton 697 228.65 27 126 Henry 501 208.87 12 55 Unknown 464 0 47 Cherokee 457 171.41 11 80 Richmond 398 196.8 14 112 Sumter 377 1282.36 28 92 Carroll 350 291.38 14 68 Lee 315 1051.02 20 46 Douglas 311 204.73 11 94 Bartow 310 279.86 30 118 Mitchell 305 1382.84 30 69 Bibb 303 199.15 10 80 Muscogee 302 157.6 7 56 Forsyth 292 115.64 9 41 Habersham 252 550.22 7 47 Chatham 223 76.32 9 54 Houston 220 140.09 13 75 Upson 215 818.21 17 17 Early 214 2109.21 21 9 Baldwin 211 474.93 8 41 Spalding 208 300.97 9 34 Coweta 195 128.29 4 35 Newton 193 171.78 7 33 Rockdale 184 193.77 6 43 Colquitt 181 398.74 6 11 Fayette 180 153.13 10 33 Thomas 180 405.12 19 44 Terrell 178 2102.28 19 30 Paulding 176 102 8 51 Crisp 163 731.3 3 33 Randolph 159 2354.16 19 23 Columbia 157 98.97 4 23 Lowndes 153 129.8 4 27 Worth 150 744.71 10 29 Troup 148 210.19 4 42 Clarke 147 113.27 13 30 Floyd 139 139.12 11 36 Butts 138 548.18 5 14 Barrow 131 151.65 4 41 Coffee 129 299.71 7 38 Dooly 124 925.37 9 34 Walton 123 128.37 3 18 Ware 118 329.12 10 37 Tift 114 279.21 5 32 Whitfield 96 91.72 4 13 Calhoun 95 1503.88 4 7 Gordon 92 158.49 12 26 Jackson 89 119.14 1 16 Wilcox 88 1001.14 9 15 Burke 84 375.97 3 15 Decatur 82 311.53 1 9 Macon 74 569.76 3 26 Stephens 73 277.27 1 21 Appling 67 360.97 6 12 Gilmer 67 213.26 0 13 Turner 67 829.62 8 9 Grady 63 256.72 3 18 Walker 61 87.63 0 1 Dawson 60 222.05 1 12 Oconee 60 143.76 0 7 Harris 59 169.97 2 9 White 59 185.78 0 18 Polk 57 131.09 0 11 Brooks 56 356.08 6 4 Laurens 56 118.4 1 12 Glynn 55 63.92 1 11 Pierce 55 281.4 3 15 Greene 54 288.51 2 17 Meriwether 54 256.9 1 9 Bryan 51 130.31 2 17 Oglethorpe 49 321.52 3 11 Catoosa 46 66.89 0 5 McDuffie 45 208.36 4 13 Peach 45 164.38 2 15 Johnson 43 445.09 2 10 Marion 42 506.45 1 7 Hancock 41 500.43 1 4 Lumpkin 40 118.34 2 9 Pike 40 212.09 2 7 Putnam 38 173.63 5 8 Washington 38 187.17 1 4 Bulloch 37 46.56 2 8 Lamar 37 191.24 2 4 Liberty 36 58.15 0 11 Wilkinson 35 392.42 2 13 Effingham 34 53.1 1 11 Union 33 130.25 1 10 Camden 32 59.34 1 6 Miller 31 537.82 0 1 Murray 31 77 0 5 Toombs 31 114.89 3 8 Seminole 30 368.55 2 7 Fannin 28 106.38 1 4 Haralson 28 91.14 1 6 Jones 28 97.93 0 4 Morgan 28 146.31 0 3 Pulaski 27 247.87 1 7 Pickens 26 77.54 2 8 Ben Hill 25 150.2 0 2 Dodge 25 122.64 1 6 Talbot 25 405.98 1 12 Telfair 25 159.81 0 5 Madison 24 79.53 1 5 Stewart 24 391.58 0 7 Wilkes 24 239.66 0 4 Baker 23 738.13 2 8 Banks 23 115.1 0 7 Elbert 23 121.4 0 1 Monroe 23 82.95 3 7 Bacon 22 192.91 1 3 Brantley 22 114.57 2 1 Cook 22 126.17 1 5 Jasper 22 154.94 0 3 Clay 21 735.55 2 4 Emanuel 21 92.66 0 3 Towns 21 174.51 1 7 Berrien 18 93.38 0 1 Franklin 17 72.87 1 4 Taylor 17 213.62 2 8 Chattooga 16 64.6 2 3 Jenkins 16 186.57 1 3 Schley 16 303.32 1 7 Crawford 15 122.67 0 3 Irwin 15 159.02 1 2 Jeff Davis 15 99.02 1 3 Screven 15 107.91 1 6 Dade 14 86.62 1 3 Jefferson 14 91.43 1 2 Bleckley 13 101.26 0 0 Chattahoochee 12 111.64 0 5 Lincoln 12 147.69 0 5 Rabun 12 70.65 0 5 Warren 12 230.33 0 3 Wayne 12 40.03 0 2 Hart 10 38.3 0 0 Tattnall 10 39.35 0 1 Webster 10 392.16 2 5 Heard 9 72.76 1 3 Charlton 8 60.37 0 2 Clinch 8 120.19 0 2 Lanier 8 77.29 1 4 Twiggs 8 98.94 0 3 Atkinson 7 84.03 1 2 Candler 7 64.59 0 1 Echols 5 125.98 0 0 Evans 4 37.43 0 0 Long 4 20.09 0 2 McIntosh 4 27.46 0 2 Quitman 4 174.37 1 2 Wheeler 4 50.58 0 0 Treutlen 3 43.93 0 0 Montgomery 2 21.68 0 1 Taliaferro 0 0 0 0

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 143,790; Positive tests: 26,033 (18%)

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

5,110 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



1,107 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.

