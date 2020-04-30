UPDATE (Thursday, April 30 at 11:25 a.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/30/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 26,033 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|2799
|254.64
|118
|528
|DeKalb
|1994
|251.4
|46
|377
|Gwinnett
|1766
|181.85
|55
|352
|Cobb
|1585
|200.48
|89
|455
|Dougherty
|1499
|1667.32
|119
|297
|Hall
|1289
|624.67
|20
|193
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1052
|0
|14
|73
|Clayton
|697
|228.65
|27
|126
|Henry
|501
|208.87
|12
|55
|Unknown
|464
|0
|47
|Cherokee
|457
|171.41
|11
|80
|Richmond
|398
|196.8
|14
|112
|Sumter
|377
|1282.36
|28
|92
|Carroll
|350
|291.38
|14
|68
|Lee
|315
|1051.02
|20
|46
|Douglas
|311
|204.73
|11
|94
|Bartow
|310
|279.86
|30
|118
|Mitchell
|305
|1382.84
|30
|69
|Bibb
|303
|199.15
|10
|80
|Muscogee
|302
|157.6
|7
|56
|Forsyth
|292
|115.64
|9
|41
|Habersham
|252
|550.22
|7
|47
|Chatham
|223
|76.32
|9
|54
|Houston
|220
|140.09
|13
|75
|Upson
|215
|818.21
|17
|17
|Early
|214
|2109.21
|21
|9
|Baldwin
|211
|474.93
|8
|41
|Spalding
|208
|300.97
|9
|34
|Coweta
|195
|128.29
|4
|35
|Newton
|193
|171.78
|7
|33
|Rockdale
|184
|193.77
|6
|43
|Colquitt
|181
|398.74
|6
|11
|Fayette
|180
|153.13
|10
|33
|Thomas
|180
|405.12
|19
|44
|Terrell
|178
|2102.28
|19
|30
|Paulding
|176
|102
|8
|51
|Crisp
|163
|731.3
|3
|33
|Randolph
|159
|2354.16
|19
|23
|Columbia
|157
|98.97
|4
|23
|Lowndes
|153
|129.8
|4
|27
|Worth
|150
|744.71
|10
|29
|Troup
|148
|210.19
|4
|42
|Clarke
|147
|113.27
|13
|30
|Floyd
|139
|139.12
|11
|36
|Butts
|138
|548.18
|5
|14
|Barrow
|131
|151.65
|4
|41
|Coffee
|129
|299.71
|7
|38
|Dooly
|124
|925.37
|9
|34
|Walton
|123
|128.37
|3
|18
|Ware
|118
|329.12
|10
|37
|Tift
|114
|279.21
|5
|32
|Whitfield
|96
|91.72
|4
|13
|Calhoun
|95
|1503.88
|4
|7
|Gordon
|92
|158.49
|12
|26
|Jackson
|89
|119.14
|1
|16
|Wilcox
|88
|1001.14
|9
|15
|Burke
|84
|375.97
|3
|15
|Decatur
|82
|311.53
|1
|9
|Macon
|74
|569.76
|3
|26
|Stephens
|73
|277.27
|1
|21
|Appling
|67
|360.97
|6
|12
|Gilmer
|67
|213.26
|0
|13
|Turner
|67
|829.62
|8
|9
|Grady
|63
|256.72
|3
|18
|Walker
|61
|87.63
|0
|1
|Dawson
|60
|222.05
|1
|12
|Oconee
|60
|143.76
|0
|7
|Harris
|59
|169.97
|2
|9
|White
|59
|185.78
|0
|18
|Polk
|57
|131.09
|0
|11
|Brooks
|56
|356.08
|6
|4
|Laurens
|56
|118.4
|1
|12
|Glynn
|55
|63.92
|1
|11
|Pierce
|55
|281.4
|3
|15
|Greene
|54
|288.51
|2
|17
|Meriwether
|54
|256.9
|1
|9
|Bryan
|51
|130.31
|2
|17
|Oglethorpe
|49
|321.52
|3
|11
|Catoosa
|46
|66.89
|0
|5
|McDuffie
|45
|208.36
|4
|13
|Peach
|45
|164.38
|2
|15
|Johnson
|43
|445.09
|2
|10
|Marion
|42
|506.45
|1
|7
|Hancock
|41
|500.43
|1
|4
|Lumpkin
|40
|118.34
|2
|9
|Pike
|40
|212.09
|2
|7
|Putnam
|38
|173.63
|5
|8
|Washington
|38
|187.17
|1
|4
|Bulloch
|37
|46.56
|2
|8
|Lamar
|37
|191.24
|2
|4
|Liberty
|36
|58.15
|0
|11
|Wilkinson
|35
|392.42
|2
|13
|Effingham
|34
|53.1
|1
|11
|Union
|33
|130.25
|1
|10
|Camden
|32
|59.34
|1
|6
|Miller
|31
|537.82
|0
|1
|Murray
|31
|77
|0
|5
|Toombs
|31
|114.89
|3
|8
|Seminole
|30
|368.55
|2
|7
|Fannin
|28
|106.38
|1
|4
|Haralson
|28
|91.14
|1
|6
|Jones
|28
|97.93
|0
|4
|Morgan
|28
|146.31
|0
|3
|Pulaski
|27
|247.87
|1
|7
|Pickens
|26
|77.54
|2
|8
|Ben Hill
|25
|150.2
|0
|2
|Dodge
|25
|122.64
|1
|6
|Talbot
|25
|405.98
|1
|12
|Telfair
|25
|159.81
|0
|5
|Madison
|24
|79.53
|1
|5
|Stewart
|24
|391.58
|0
|7
|Wilkes
|24
|239.66
|0
|4
|Baker
|23
|738.13
|2
|8
|Banks
|23
|115.1
|0
|7
|Elbert
|23
|121.4
|0
|1
|Monroe
|23
|82.95
|3
|7
|Bacon
|22
|192.91
|1
|3
|Brantley
|22
|114.57
|2
|1
|Cook
|22
|126.17
|1
|5
|Jasper
|22
|154.94
|0
|3
|Clay
|21
|735.55
|2
|4
|Emanuel
|21
|92.66
|0
|3
|Towns
|21
|174.51
|1
|7
|Berrien
|18
|93.38
|0
|1
|Franklin
|17
|72.87
|1
|4
|Taylor
|17
|213.62
|2
|8
|Chattooga
|16
|64.6
|2
|3
|Jenkins
|16
|186.57
|1
|3
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Crawford
|15
|122.67
|0
|3
|Irwin
|15
|159.02
|1
|2
|Jeff Davis
|15
|99.02
|1
|3
|Screven
|15
|107.91
|1
|6
|Dade
|14
|86.62
|1
|3
|Jefferson
|14
|91.43
|1
|2
|Bleckley
|13
|101.26
|0
|0
|Chattahoochee
|12
|111.64
|0
|5
|Lincoln
|12
|147.69
|0
|5
|Rabun
|12
|70.65
|0
|5
|Warren
|12
|230.33
|0
|3
|Wayne
|12
|40.03
|0
|2
|Hart
|10
|38.3
|0
|0
|Tattnall
|10
|39.35
|0
|1
|Webster
|10
|392.16
|2
|5
|Heard
|9
|72.76
|1
|3
|Charlton
|8
|60.37
|0
|2
|Clinch
|8
|120.19
|0
|2
|Lanier
|8
|77.29
|1
|4
|Twiggs
|8
|98.94
|0
|3
|Atkinson
|7
|84.03
|1
|2
|Candler
|7
|64.59
|0
|1
|Echols
|5
|125.98
|0
|0
|Evans
|4
|37.43
|0
|0
|Long
|4
|20.09
|0
|2
|McIntosh
|4
|27.46
|0
|2
|Quitman
|4
|174.37
|1
|2
|Wheeler
|4
|50.58
|0
|0
|Treutlen
|3
|43.93
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|21.68
|0
|1
|Taliaferro
|0
|0
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 143,790; Positive tests: 26,033 (18%)
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 5,110 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,107 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.