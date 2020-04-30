UPDATE (Thursday, April 30 at 6:25 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/30/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 26,260 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 6:25 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|2809
|255.55
|117
|537
|DeKalb
|2027
|255.56
|48
|386
|Gwinnett
|1786
|183.91
|57
|355
|Cobb
|1615
|204.28
|94
|473
|Dougherty
|1505
|1673.99
|120
|303
|Hall
|1332
|645.51
|21
|194
|Non-Georgia Resident
|962
|0
|14
|65
|Clayton
|713
|233.89
|27
|134
|Henry
|493
|205.53
|12
|55
|Cherokee
|467
|175.16
|11
|85
|Richmond
|406
|200.75
|15
|114
|Unknown
|393
|0
|32
|Sumter
|380
|1292.56
|28
|93
|Carroll
|358
|298.04
|14
|70
|Douglas
|319
|210
|11
|96
|Lee
|318
|1061.03
|20
|46
|Bartow
|313
|282.56
|30
|119
|Mitchell
|310
|1405.51
|30
|69
|Bibb
|305
|200.46
|10
|85
|Muscogee
|303
|158.12
|7
|56
|Forsyth
|298
|118.02
|9
|41
|Habersham
|257
|561.14
|8
|49
|Chatham
|226
|77.35
|9
|54
|Houston
|223
|142
|14
|75
|Upson
|216
|822.01
|18
|18
|Baldwin
|215
|483.93
|8
|41
|Early
|214
|2109.21
|20
|9
|Spalding
|208
|300.97
|9
|34
|Newton
|196
|174.45
|7
|35
|Coweta
|195
|128.29
|4
|35
|Paulding
|186
|107.8
|8
|52
|Rockdale
|186
|195.87
|6
|44
|Thomas
|186
|418.63
|19
|44
|Colquitt
|185
|407.55
|6
|11
|Terrell
|183
|2161.33
|19
|30
|Fayette
|176
|149.73
|10
|33
|Crisp
|166
|744.76
|3
|33
|Columbia
|160
|100.86
|4
|25
|Randolph
|159
|2354.16
|19
|23
|Lowndes
|155
|131.49
|4
|28
|Worth
|153
|759.61
|11
|30
|Clarke
|150
|115.58
|13
|30
|Troup
|148
|210.19
|4
|43
|Floyd
|144
|144.12
|11
|36
|Butts
|141
|560.1
|11
|15
|Coffee
|138
|320.62
|7
|40
|Barrow
|133
|153.97
|4
|42
|Dooly
|129
|962.69
|9
|35
|Walton
|126
|131.5
|4
|20
|Ware
|121
|337.49
|11
|37
|Tift
|117
|286.55
|5
|32
|Whitfield
|103
|98.4
|4
|14
|Calhoun
|99
|1567.2
|4
|7
|Jackson
|93
|124.5
|2
|16
|Gordon
|92
|158.49
|12
|26
|Wilcox
|89
|1012.51
|9
|15
|Burke
|85
|380.45
|3
|15
|Decatur
|82
|311.53
|1
|9
|Stephens
|78
|296.26
|1
|21
|Macon
|76
|585.16
|3
|27
|Appling
|70
|377.13
|6
|12
|Gilmer
|68
|216.44
|0
|13
|Turner
|68
|842
|8
|10
|Oconee
|64
|153.34
|0
|9
|Grady
|63
|256.72
|4
|18
|Dawson
|61
|225.75
|1
|12
|Walker
|61
|87.63
|0
|1
|Harris
|60
|172.85
|2
|9
|Laurens
|60
|126.86
|1
|12
|White
|59
|185.78
|0
|18
|Brooks
|58
|368.79
|6
|4
|Polk
|57
|131.09
|0
|11
|Glynn
|55
|63.92
|1
|11
|Pierce
|55
|281.4
|3
|15
|Greene
|54
|288.51
|2
|17
|Meriwether
|54
|256.9
|1
|9
|Bryan
|52
|132.87
|2
|17
|Johnson
|49
|507.19
|2
|10
|Oglethorpe
|48
|314.96
|3
|11
|Catoosa
|47
|68.34
|0
|5
|Peach
|46
|168.04
|2
|15
|Hancock
|45
|549.25
|2
|4
|McDuffie
|45
|208.36
|4
|13
|Lumpkin
|44
|130.17
|2
|10
|Marion
|42
|506.45
|1
|7
|Washington
|42
|206.88
|1
|4
|Pike
|40
|212.09
|2
|7
|Putnam
|40
|182.77
|5
|8
|Lamar
|38
|196.41
|1
|4
|Bulloch
|37
|46.56
|2
|8
|Liberty
|37
|59.77
|0
|11
|Effingham
|35
|54.67
|1
|11
|Wilkinson
|35
|392.42
|2
|13
|Camden
|33
|61.2
|1
|6
|Miller
|33
|572.52
|0
|1
|Union
|33
|130.25
|1
|10
|Murray
|31
|77
|0
|5
|Toombs
|31
|114.89
|3
|8
|Pulaski
|30
|275.41
|1
|7
|Fannin
|29
|110.18
|1
|4
|Seminole
|29
|356.27
|2
|7
|Haralson
|28
|91.14
|1
|6
|Jones
|28
|97.93
|0
|4
|Morgan
|28
|146.31
|0
|3
|Telfair
|27
|172.59
|0
|5
|Dodge
|26
|127.54
|1
|6
|Pickens
|26
|77.54
|2
|8
|Talbot
|26
|422.22
|1
|13
|Ben Hill
|25
|150.2
|0
|2
|Wilkes
|25
|249.65
|0
|5
|Bacon
|24
|210.45
|1
|3
|Banks
|24
|120.11
|0
|8
|Madison
|24
|79.53
|1
|5
|Stewart
|24
|391.58
|0
|7
|Baker
|23
|738.13
|2
|8
|Brantley
|23
|119.78
|2
|1
|Cook
|23
|131.9
|1
|5
|Elbert
|23
|121.4
|0
|1
|Monroe
|23
|82.95
|3
|7
|Clay
|22
|770.58
|3
|4
|Emanuel
|21
|92.66
|0
|3
|Jasper
|21
|147.9
|0
|3
|Towns
|21
|174.51
|1
|7
|Franklin
|18
|77.16
|1
|4
|Berrien
|17
|88.19
|0
|1
|Jeff Davis
|17
|112.23
|1
|4
|Taylor
|17
|213.62
|2
|8
|Bleckley
|16
|124.63
|0
|0
|Chattooga
|16
|64.6
|2
|3
|Jenkins
|16
|186.57
|1
|3
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Crawford
|15
|122.67
|0
|3
|Irwin
|15
|159.02
|1
|2
|Screven
|15
|107.91
|1
|6
|Dade
|14
|86.62
|1
|3
|Jefferson
|14
|91.43
|1
|2
|Rabun
|13
|76.53
|0
|5
|Wayne
|13
|43.37
|0
|2
|Chattahoochee
|12
|111.64
|0
|5
|Lincoln
|12
|147.69
|0
|5
|Warren
|12
|230.33
|0
|3
|Hart
|10
|38.3
|0
|0
|Heard
|10
|80.84
|1
|3
|Tattnall
|10
|39.35
|0
|1
|Webster
|10
|392.16
|2
|5
|Atkinson
|8
|96.04
|1
|3
|Charlton
|8
|60.37
|0
|2
|Clinch
|8
|120.19
|0
|2
|Lanier
|8
|77.29
|1
|4
|Twiggs
|8
|98.94
|0
|3
|Candler
|7
|64.59
|0
|1
|Echols
|5
|125.98
|0
|0
|Long
|5
|25.11
|0
|2
|Evans
|4
|37.43
|0
|0
|McIntosh
|4
|27.46
|0
|2
|Quitman
|4
|174.37
|1
|3
|Wheeler
|4
|50.58
|0
|0
|Treutlen
|3
|43.93
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|21.68
|0
|1
|Taliaferro
|0
|0
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 149,044; Positive tests: 26,260 (18%)
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 5,190 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,132 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:25 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.