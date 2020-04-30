UPDATE (Thursday, April 30 at 6:25 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/30/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 26,260 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 6:25 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)



County Cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations Fulton 2809 255.55 117 537 DeKalb 2027 255.56 48 386 Gwinnett 1786 183.91 57 355 Cobb 1615 204.28 94 473 Dougherty 1505 1673.99 120 303 Hall 1332 645.51 21 194 Non-Georgia Resident 962 0 14 65 Clayton 713 233.89 27 134 Henry 493 205.53 12 55 Cherokee 467 175.16 11 85 Richmond 406 200.75 15 114 Unknown 393 0 32 Sumter 380 1292.56 28 93 Carroll 358 298.04 14 70 Douglas 319 210 11 96 Lee 318 1061.03 20 46 Bartow 313 282.56 30 119 Mitchell 310 1405.51 30 69 Bibb 305 200.46 10 85 Muscogee 303 158.12 7 56 Forsyth 298 118.02 9 41 Habersham 257 561.14 8 49 Chatham 226 77.35 9 54 Houston 223 142 14 75 Upson 216 822.01 18 18 Baldwin 215 483.93 8 41 Early 214 2109.21 20 9 Spalding 208 300.97 9 34 Newton 196 174.45 7 35 Coweta 195 128.29 4 35 Paulding 186 107.8 8 52 Rockdale 186 195.87 6 44 Thomas 186 418.63 19 44 Colquitt 185 407.55 6 11 Terrell 183 2161.33 19 30 Fayette 176 149.73 10 33 Crisp 166 744.76 3 33 Columbia 160 100.86 4 25 Randolph 159 2354.16 19 23 Lowndes 155 131.49 4 28 Worth 153 759.61 11 30 Clarke 150 115.58 13 30 Troup 148 210.19 4 43 Floyd 144 144.12 11 36 Butts 141 560.1 11 15 Coffee 138 320.62 7 40 Barrow 133 153.97 4 42 Dooly 129 962.69 9 35 Walton 126 131.5 4 20 Ware 121 337.49 11 37 Tift 117 286.55 5 32 Whitfield 103 98.4 4 14 Calhoun 99 1567.2 4 7 Jackson 93 124.5 2 16 Gordon 92 158.49 12 26 Wilcox 89 1012.51 9 15 Burke 85 380.45 3 15 Decatur 82 311.53 1 9 Stephens 78 296.26 1 21 Macon 76 585.16 3 27 Appling 70 377.13 6 12 Gilmer 68 216.44 0 13 Turner 68 842 8 10 Oconee 64 153.34 0 9 Grady 63 256.72 4 18 Dawson 61 225.75 1 12 Walker 61 87.63 0 1 Harris 60 172.85 2 9 Laurens 60 126.86 1 12 White 59 185.78 0 18 Brooks 58 368.79 6 4 Polk 57 131.09 0 11 Glynn 55 63.92 1 11 Pierce 55 281.4 3 15 Greene 54 288.51 2 17 Meriwether 54 256.9 1 9 Bryan 52 132.87 2 17 Johnson 49 507.19 2 10 Oglethorpe 48 314.96 3 11 Catoosa 47 68.34 0 5 Peach 46 168.04 2 15 Hancock 45 549.25 2 4 McDuffie 45 208.36 4 13 Lumpkin 44 130.17 2 10 Marion 42 506.45 1 7 Washington 42 206.88 1 4 Pike 40 212.09 2 7 Putnam 40 182.77 5 8 Lamar 38 196.41 1 4 Bulloch 37 46.56 2 8 Liberty 37 59.77 0 11 Effingham 35 54.67 1 11 Wilkinson 35 392.42 2 13 Camden 33 61.2 1 6 Miller 33 572.52 0 1 Union 33 130.25 1 10 Murray 31 77 0 5 Toombs 31 114.89 3 8 Pulaski 30 275.41 1 7 Fannin 29 110.18 1 4 Seminole 29 356.27 2 7 Haralson 28 91.14 1 6 Jones 28 97.93 0 4 Morgan 28 146.31 0 3 Telfair 27 172.59 0 5 Dodge 26 127.54 1 6 Pickens 26 77.54 2 8 Talbot 26 422.22 1 13 Ben Hill 25 150.2 0 2 Wilkes 25 249.65 0 5 Bacon 24 210.45 1 3 Banks 24 120.11 0 8 Madison 24 79.53 1 5 Stewart 24 391.58 0 7 Baker 23 738.13 2 8 Brantley 23 119.78 2 1 Cook 23 131.9 1 5 Elbert 23 121.4 0 1 Monroe 23 82.95 3 7 Clay 22 770.58 3 4 Emanuel 21 92.66 0 3 Jasper 21 147.9 0 3 Towns 21 174.51 1 7 Franklin 18 77.16 1 4 Berrien 17 88.19 0 1 Jeff Davis 17 112.23 1 4 Taylor 17 213.62 2 8 Bleckley 16 124.63 0 0 Chattooga 16 64.6 2 3 Jenkins 16 186.57 1 3 Schley 16 303.32 1 7 Crawford 15 122.67 0 3 Irwin 15 159.02 1 2 Screven 15 107.91 1 6 Dade 14 86.62 1 3 Jefferson 14 91.43 1 2 Rabun 13 76.53 0 5 Wayne 13 43.37 0 2 Chattahoochee 12 111.64 0 5 Lincoln 12 147.69 0 5 Warren 12 230.33 0 3 Hart 10 38.3 0 0 Heard 10 80.84 1 3 Tattnall 10 39.35 0 1 Webster 10 392.16 2 5 Atkinson 8 96.04 1 3 Charlton 8 60.37 0 2 Clinch 8 120.19 0 2 Lanier 8 77.29 1 4 Twiggs 8 98.94 0 3 Candler 7 64.59 0 1 Echols 5 125.98 0 0 Long 5 25.11 0 2 Evans 4 37.43 0 0 McIntosh 4 27.46 0 2 Quitman 4 174.37 1 3 Wheeler 4 50.58 0 0 Treutlen 3 43.93 0 0 Montgomery 2 21.68 0 1 Taliaferro 0 0 0 0

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 149,044; Positive tests: 26,260 (18%)

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

5,190 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



1,132 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:25 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.

