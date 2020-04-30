Warm, sunny weather returns to Middle Georgia for the weekend

Record breaking rain and storms are finally over in Middle Georgia and I for one am so ready for the pattern change that is starting to take shape heading into the weekend and next week.

Tonight we will start to clear out all the remnant cloud cover from yesterdays storm system, which will allow us to cool into the 40’s overnight.

Clear skies will then continue into the day for Friday, bringing sunshine, warmer temperatures, as well as another breezy day.



Through the weekend we will see even more sunshine as high temperatures climb into the upper 80’s and even low 90’s. This heat isn’t going to stick around for long though.

By the middle of next week another cold front will move through, and although we could see a few thunderstorms,doesn’t look severe.

Enjoy the nice weekend!