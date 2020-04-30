Westside’s Kowacie Reeves Jr. commits to Florida

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After trimming his list of potential schools down to six, Westside star shooting guard Kowacie Reeves Jr., committed to the University of Florida.

Kowacie received over 15 offers from some of the top D1 programs in the country: Clemson, Texas, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Stanford.

He’s considered one of the top shooting guards in the country, and is ranked in the Top 40 by multiple recruiting sites. Kowacie averaged over 21 points, seven rebounds and helped lead the Seminoles to the Sweet 16 last season.

Here’s Westside head basketball coach Josh Grube on his star player:

“He has a drive to get better. I remember last year he told me that he wanted to work on his ball-handling. He didn’t want to be just known as a perimeter shooter, so he really worked on his ball-handling and handled the ball a lot for us this season.

“And he’s also not scared to guard the best player on the other team, too. He takes that real personal. He doesn’t want to be known as just a guy that can shoot the cover off of it from the 3-point line, but he wants to be a two-way player and he’s not scared to other teams best player.”