3 arrested in connection to March robbery of Macon Waffle House

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people are in custody in connection to the March 27 armed robbery of Waffle House at 5440 Bowman Road.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release sent Friday night said investigators spoke with Waffle House’s corporate office and discovered that the three people were possibly involved in seven other armed robberies at Waffle House stores in Georgia.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted in enhancing video evidence from the Bowman Road store robbery, and investigators identified the three people and issued warrants for their arrests.

Two of the suspects, 27-year-old Johnny Leon Anthony of Riverdale and 20-year-old Myia Lasheay Thompson of Jonesboro, were taken into custody in Clayton County.

25-year-old Darien Jermaine Anthony of Riverdale, Johnny Leon Anthony’s brother, was taken into custody in Bibb County.

All three are charged with armed robbery. Darien Jermaine Anthony also has a hold for warrants in Monroe County.

