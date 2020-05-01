Daybreak Interview: First ever virtual First Friday in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to come up with new ways to interact with one another and support our communities. This Friday, Macon residents can explore downtown from their couch during the first ever virtual First Friday.

Emily Hopkins, Newtown Macon’s Director of Place and Main Street Macon Manager, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak via Skype to tell us more about it.

The virtual First Friday kicks off at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 1st. To participate, visit Newtown Macon’s Facebook page.

Click on the video to hear more about virtual First Friday.