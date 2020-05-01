54 county burn ban issued throughout Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has issued an open burn ban for 54 counties. This is according to a news release from the Warner Robins mayor’s office.

The open burning ban prohibits residents and businesses from burning in yards and land clearing debris from May 1 through Sept 30.

This also prohibits the burning of household garbage, which is never allowed in Georgia.

Recreational activities such as campfires and grilling are exempt from the open burning ban. Agricultural activities are also exempt.

Counties included in the ban and the appropriate EPD District Office phone numbers follow:

Mountain District Office (Atlanta): 404-362-2671 Carroll, Clayton, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Heard, Henry, Rockdale, and Spalding counties.

Northeast District Office (Athens): 706-369-6376 Banks, Barrow, Butts, Clarke, Hall, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Putnam, and Walton counties.

East Central District Office (Augusta): 706-667-4343 Columbia and Richmond counties.

West Central District Office (Macon): 478-751-6612 Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Peach, Pike, Twiggs, Upson, Meriwether, and Troup counties.

Mountain District Office (Cartersville): 770-387-4900 Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Cobb, Dawson, Floyd, Forsyth, Gordon, Haralson, Lumpkin, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, and Walker counties.