Angie’s List: Sod or seed, which works better for your lawn

When it comes to your lawn, there are two options: sod or seed. In this segment of Angie’s List Report we’ll find out which option works for you.

Angie Hicks says a good, thick lawn always starts with a well-prepped base.

“It’s important to prepare the soil, whether you’re doing sod or seed,” Angie said. “So go ahead, rake the soil and add at least two inches of fresh topsoil or compost, so that the sod or seed has good soil to take root in.”

Sod takes two or three weeks to establish a good root system. However, it’s about eight times more expensive than seed and requires daily watering.

Terry Jungels — a lawn care specialist – says it’s important to keep sod wet for a couple of weeks.

“I mean, every day, ten minutes a day, two times a day, because that helps,” Jungels said. “All their roots are in the tops of the sod, so you don’t need to soak the ground to get it wet. You want all the moisture to be in the top layer.”

Angie says if you’re considering sod, be sure that your yard has a good amount of sunlight. This is because sod doesn’t do well when laid in a shady area.

Seeds is a better option for those who don’t need immediate results or who don’t want to spend a lot. A seeded yard develops a stronger root system because it’s established in native soil.

TJ Houghtalen — a lawn care specialist — says fall is the ideal time to spread seed. Springtime requires more patience.

“Because they’re so much cooler, the seed lays dormant, and when it does germinate, it’s fighting against of a lot of the early spring weeds that are already germinating at that time,” Houghtalen said. “I would much rather do seeding late summer through the fall.”

If you decide to plant seeds, Angie says to buy the highest quality seed you can afford. Also, check to make sure it has zero weed content and a germination rate of about 85 percent.