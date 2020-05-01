Boil water advisory lifted for south Macon customers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Water Authority has lifted the boil water advisory issued Thursday to customers in south Macon, which resulted from a 24-inch water main break.

MWA reminds customers that water pressure may remain lower than usual until the main can be repaired. In a news release, MWA confirmed that south Macon water is safe to drink.

- Advertisement -

In a statement, MWA says:

“We apologize for any inconvenience this Boil Water Advisory may have caused you and your family, but your health and safety are our top priorities.”