County leaders decline Sunday voting proposal

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb residents will not be getting an extra day to vote before the primaries.

County leaders declined the proposal on a board meeting teleconference call Thursday. The proposal would have given residents a chance to vote on a Sunday.

According to County Commissioner Valerie Wynn, voters have multiple options to get their vote counted, so adding an extra day would be unnecessary.

“Everybody in the states got an absentee ballot application, all they have to do is complete it and send it back in, and you will get an absentee ballot, so everybody’s got that,” Wynn said.

Commissioner Wynn also says several people out of work right now have a chance to cast their ballot during early voting.