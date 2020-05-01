Kemp, Toomey, DPH urge Georgians to wear face coverings in public

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Dr. Kathleen Toomey and the Georgia Department of Public Health urge all Georgians to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and wash their hands frequently “to continue to follow safe daily habits to reduce our risk of exposure to COVID-19 and keep the virus from spreading.”

A release sent by Governor Kemp’s office Friday—one day after the state’s shelter-in-place order expired for all but the elderly and medically fragile—said cloth face coverings should be worn whenever people are in a community setting where social distancing may be difficult, such as in grocery stores, picking up food at a restaurant or riding public transportation “especially in areas of widespread community transmission of COVID-19.”

“Cloth face coverings help slow the spread of the virus and help people who may be infected and not know it from transmitting it to others,” the release said.

Cloth face coverings should allow for breathing without restriction, cover the nose and mouth and be laundered and machine dried after use. They should not be placed on children under the age of two, anyone who has trouble breathing or anyone who is unconscious or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

“The use of cloth face coverings does not take the place of social distancing,” the release added. “Stay at least six feet from other people, do not gather in groups, stay out of crowded places, and avoid mass gatherings.” of crowded places, and avoid mass gatherings.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

