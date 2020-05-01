Macon-Bibb outdoor recreation facilities reopening with restrictions

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb is reopening its outdoor recreation facilities next week to provide people a way to safely enjoy activities with their families.

That’s according to a county news release sent Friday, which says tennis and pickleball courts, Historic Bowden Golf Course and two of the three parks at Lake Tobesofkee are among the facilities reopening.

“Each will open with certain restrictions to help maintain social distancing,” the release said. “Groups of 10 or more people should not gather in a single place.”

The release said the plan will last May 4-31, “unless changes are made in light of new information regarding the spread of COVID-19, or additional Executive Orders by the Governor.”

Passive parks like Filmore Thomas Park, Central City Park, Rosa Parks Square, Amerson River Park and others have remained open with staff and others reminding people to social distance and take preventative measures.

Recreation centers not reopening yet

The recreation centers are not reopening at this time, according to the release, and staff will continue to provide online health and wellness classes on their Facebook pages.

To follow the recreation centers on Facebook, click on one of the following links: Bloomfield-Gilead Recreation Center, Delores A. Brooks Recreation Center, Frank Johnson Recreation Center, L.H. Williams Recreation Center, Memorial Park Recreation Center, Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center, Rosa Jackson Recreation Center, South Bibb Recreation Center, and Theron Ussery Park Community Center.

Tennis Centers

All courts will be open for “open play,” drop-ins, and reservations, as well as private and small group coaching.

All groups should have 10 or fewer people.

Only three customers will be allowed in the pro shop at one time.

There will be a daily cleaning of all surfaces in the pro shop.

Coaches will wipe down all carts and will keep wipes and/or hand sanitizer in each tennis cart.

The gates will be left open during operating hours, so people do not have to touch the common surface.

Plexiglass will be installed at the counters to help protect employees and customers, and six-foot markers will be placed leading up to the counter.

John Drew Smith Tennis Center Hours

Monday – Thursday – 8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday – 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday – 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Sunday – 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tattnall Square Park Tennis Center Hours

Monday – Thursday – 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday – 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Pricing

Tennis – $4.00 (daytime) and $5.00 (nighttime)

Pickleball – $2.00

Historic Bowden Golf Course

Operating hours will be 7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Cost: $24 for weekday play and $28 for weekend play, taxes not included. This cost includes the golf cart rental.

Golfers will be required to call and reserve a tee time so people can be spaced out across the Course.

No more than four golfers will be allowed in the club house at one time, and lines will be marked for 6-foot distancing at the counter.

Only one person will be allowed in each golf cart, unless the people in the cart are family members.

All carts will be disinfected before and after rounds.

The club house will be disinfected regularly throughout the day.

No water coolers will be allowed on the course; water bottles can be purchased from the clubhouse.

Measures will be taken to help golfers retrieve golf balls from the cups without touching the flag sticks.

Maintenance staff will limit visits to the club house, as they are able.

Plexiglass will be installed at the counter to help protect employees and customers.

All staff will still practice procedures put out by the CDC for handwashing and all social distancing methods as much as possible.

Lake Tobesofkee

Claystone and Arrowhead Parks at Lake Tobesofkee will reopen to the general public on May 4 from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sandy Beach Park will open Memorial Day Weekend, which is when it opens every year.

People should not gather in groups of 10 or more people.

The cost for the two parks is $5.00 per vehicle, $15.00 for vehicles holding 15 or more people, $5.00 per vessel, and $30.00 per bus.

The beaches will be open, but there are no lifeguards on duty. If people swim, it will be at their own risk.

Camping (both tent and RV) will be allowed again by reservation beginning May 4. Call 478-474-8711 or 478-803-4556 for availability and pricing.

The county says some of the bike trails at Arrowhead Park may be blocked or damaged due to recent weather events, so riders are urged to use caution until they can be fully checked. The Ocmulgee Mountain Bike Association is working helping to make sure the trails are clear and assessing other conditions.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.